Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2022

The global contraceptive pills market is expected to grow from $18.44 billion in 2021 to $20.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The oral contraceptive pills market consists of sales of oral contraceptive pills by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing oral contraceptive pills.An oral contraceptive pill is a pill used to discourage pregnancy.



It comprises hormones that prevent the emergence of eggs from the ovaries. Most oral contraceptives involve estrogen and progestin.



The main types of oral contraceptive pills are combination, progestin only, others.Oral contraceptive pills that contain both estrogen and progestin are known as combination oral contraceptives.



Combination birth control pills prevent the ovaries from releasing an egg while also causing changes in the cervical mucus and uterine lining (endometrium) to prevent sperm from joining the egg. The various category of drugs include generic and branded that are distributed by hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel and NGO, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high incidence of unintended pregnancies is expected to drive the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market over the coming years.Unintended pregnancy is a pregnancy that is always unwanted, such as a pregnancy where no children have been planned.



The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) study shows that the rates of unwanted pregnancy and abortion declined substantially when women received a one-year prescription of oral contraceptives.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 74 million women living in low middle-income economies register unplanned pregnancies every year globally.



The WHO’s research noticed 4,794 women had an unplanned pregnancy after they had discontinued using contraceptives. Therefore, the need to avoid unintended pregnancies drives the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market.



The side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market over the forecast period.An oral contraceptive pill is a hormonal procedure to avoid childbirth.



The side effects vary between people and the type of pill consumed.Breast tenderness, headaches, spotting, and nausea are some prominent side effects of oral contraceptive pills.



Depo-Provera, an implantable contraceptive, is known to provide the most severe side effects.Research has indicated that Depo-Provera and Depo-SubQ Provera 104 can trigger bone mineral density loss.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attached strict notices to the injection kit saying Depo-Provera and Depo-SubQ Provera 104 could not be used for more than 2 years, attributing to their side effects. The notice also suggests that the use of these medications may increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone disorders later in life. Hence, the side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs hamper the growth of the oral contraceptive pill market.



Major institutes and companies operating in the oral contraceptive pills sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions for oral contraceptive pills.For instance, in December 2019, a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has created a birth control pill that should only be consumed once a month.



The star-shaped capsule may significantly minimize accidental pregnancies caused by users who fail to take their regular dose of the pill. The capsule is filled with gelatin which may stay in the abdomen for weeks after swallowing, from where hormones are slowly released to stop childbirth.



In January 2020, Theramex, a specialty pharmaceutical company for women announced the acquisition of rights to Zoely®, a patented oral contraceptive from Merck &Co for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aids Theramex in global expansion and adding innovative treatment options for women to its portfolio.



Merck & Co. is a US-based multinational pharmaceutical company that has oral contraceptives in its product portfolio.



The countries covered in the oral contraceptive pills market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





