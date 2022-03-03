Malaysia Water Purifier Markets Report 2022: Historical Data 2017-2020, Base Year of 2021, Estimates for 2022, & Forecasts 2023-2027

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Water Purifier Market, By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifier, etc.}), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media & Others {Nanofiltration, etc.}), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysia Water Purifier Market was valued at USD393.92 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve market value of USD721.70 million by 2027.

Demands for water purifier are rapidly increasing in the country due to rising concerns toward clean and hygienic water consumption. Higher demand for water purifiers from the health-conscious consumers and growing certification products from the multiple market players are further supporting the growth of the Malaysia Water Purifier Market in the next five years.

Rapid urbanization, surging population of the country, and rising disposable income among the population of the country further aids the growth of the Malaysia Water Purifier Market in the future five years. Also, expanding infrastructures like residential buildings, corporate complexes, offices, and industrial buildings are also indirectly increasing the demand for water purifiers and thus substantiating the growth of the Malaysia Water Purifier Market in the forecast years through 2027.

Upsurge in the demand for pure drinking water is also due to government aided schemes, plans, and raised awareness about the consumption of dirty water, which causes infectious diseases like cholera, Hepatitis A, etc.



Water purifiers are kitchen appliances that have water filtration system to remove undesired chemicals and biological impurities from the water and thus making it fit for drinking. The filtration process is often multi-level to improvise the quality of the water. Through advanced technologies like reverse osmosis, ultraviolet filter system, nano-filtration, etc., the products are designed to be accommodated in the kitchen or a compact space thus making it more preferred by the consumers.



The Malaysia Water Purifier Market is segmented by type, technology, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is further segmented into counter top, under sink, faucet mount & others like tankless, smart purifiers, etc.

Counter top water purifiers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years. Increasing demand from corporate offices, and commercial buildings along with the surging demand from residential places are driving the growth of the Malaysia Water Purifier Market in the next five years.



Major market players in the Malaysia Water Purifier Market:

Coway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd

Aqua Kent RO Malaysia

Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

M Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

Amway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd

PureGen Water Sdn. Bhd.

Nikom Global Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Bio Pure (Elken Global Sdn Bhd.)

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Malaysia Water Purifier Market, By Type:

Counter Top

Under Sink

Faucet Mount

Others

Malaysia Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

RO

UF

UV

Media

Others

Malaysia Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Distributor

Direct

E-Commerce

Others

Malaysia Water Purifier Market, By Region:

West Malaysia

East Malaysia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1rx38





Attachment