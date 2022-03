New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241901/?utm_source=GNW

The global cellular immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The cellular immunotherapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies engaged in developing, manufacturing, and sales of cellular immunotherapy drugs. Cellular immunotherapy is also known as adoptive cell therapy, a form of treatment that utilizes the cells of the immune system to eliminate diseases including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cancer, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.



The main therapies of cellular immunotherapy are tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapy, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, natural killer (NK) cell therapy.Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy is a type of adoptive cellular therapy that involves extracting infiltrated lymphocytes from tumours, culturing and amplifying them in vitro, and then infusing them back into patients to treat them.



The various primary indication includes b-cell malignancies, prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma, liver cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, others and are used for the treatment of prostate cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumour, lung cancer and others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period.Companies are focusing on developing new cellular immunotherapies for treating different diseases.



The rapid growth in the development of cellular immunotherapy in clinical and preclinical stages in 2020 as compared to that in 2019 is projected to expand the landscape of cellular immunotherapy. Subsequently, generating higher revenues for the cellular immunotherapy market.



The high cost of cellular immunotherapies is anticipated to hinder the cellular immunotherapy’s market growth.CAR-T therapy is a type of cellular immunotherapy and only two have been approved in the USA.



The price of Yescarta and Kymriah is more than $350,000 per treatment in the USA, which is highly unaffordable for a majority of the patients especially with low income. The high cost of cellular immunotherapies discourages patients to opt for this drug, thereby, impacting the demand and the market negatively.



Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment.Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient cells as in the case of autologous therapy.



Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast, and quality control production. For instance, in November 2019, Precision Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, has created a new generation allogeneic CAR-T therapy and is conducting an ongoing trial of this therapy by creating its first off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapy candidate known as PBCAR0191. This is in collaboration with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company, and is mainly for the patients in need of advanced cancer treatment options. Additionally, in August 2020, Acepodia, a US-based next-generation cell immuno-technology company, initiated a phase 1 clinical trial for evaluating ACE1702 an allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.



In April 2020, resTORbio, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of drugs used for the treatment of aging-related diseases, merged with Adicet Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, for an undisclosed amount. Both the companies continue their operations as ‘Adicet Bio’. This merger is expected to help the companies in advancing allogeneic gamma-delta CAR-T cell therapy technology. Adicet Bio, Inc. is a US-based company specialized in the development of Adicet’s off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for oncology and other indications.



The countries covered in the cellular immunotherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA





