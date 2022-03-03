Global $73+ Bn AI in Computer Vision Markets, 2022-2027 by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Computer Vision Market by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the application of AI in computer vision systems used in conjunction with connected devices, hardware components, embedded software, AI platforms, and analytics. The report analyzes machine learning models and APIs used in computer vision systems along with the application of neural networks in AI analytics systems.



This research also evaluates the causal relationship of computer vision systems with IoT, Edge computing, and connected machines along with core hardware and software technology. The report also analyzes the relation of emotion AI with computer vision systems along with the market factors.



Computer vision systems are dedicated to simulate the human visual system while analyzing the information extracted from photos and videos. They do this by way of mathematical operations in conjunction with signal processing systems to process both digital and analog images. These systems leverage both two dimensional and three-dimensional processes.



AI represents the ability to organize information and create outcomes in learning, decision-making, and problem-solving using a computer-enabled robotic system in the same way a human brain does. The integration of AI and computer vision systems enhance the accuracy of object identification, classification, and analysis of information.



Through leveraging AI, computer vision systems provide a robotic system in which vision sensing capabilities provide information about the environment. One of the best examples of this in practice is autonomous vehicles, which rely on computer vision and AI-based decision making for safe travel.

Select Report Findings:

The global market for AI in computer vision will reach $73.7 billion by 2027

Global reinforcement learning in computer vision will reach $34.7 billion by 2027

Global 2D and 3D machine vision will reach $3.4 billion and $7.4 billion respectively by 2027

Global AI in computer vision by unit volume expansion will grow at 37.8% CAGR through 2027

Global market for cameras with greater than 125 frame rate per second will exceed $10 billion by 2027

Asia Pacific software market in support of AI in computer vision will reach $11.8 billion by 2027 with 33.7% CAGR

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining AI in Computer Vision

2.1.1 Image and Video Processing

2.1.2 Conversational User Interface

2.2 Artificial General Intelligence and Super Intelligence

2.3 AI and Computer Vision Market Predictions

2.4 AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

2.5 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

2.6 Market Driver and Opportunity Analysis

2.6.1 Market Opportunities

2.7 Market Challenge Analysis

2.8 Covid-19 Impact

2.9 Value Chain Analysis

2.9.1 AI Companies

2.9.2 IoT Companies

2.9.3 AI Analytics Providers

2.9.4 Semiconductor Companies

2.9.5 End Users

2.10 Pricing Analysis

2.11 Hs Code 854231

2.12 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

2.13 AI Public Policy Issues



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Cognitive Robots

3.1.2 IoT Device and System

3.1.3 Vision Camera Technology

3.1.4 Hardware Component

3.1.5 AI Software and Platform

3.2 IoT Device Ecosystem: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

3.2.1 Wearable Devices

3.2.2 Medical Devices

3.2.3 Smart Appliances

3.2.4 Security Devices

3.2.5 Industrial Machines

3.2.6 In-Vehicle Devices

3.2.7 Military Devices

3.2.8 Agriculture Specific Devices

3.2.9 Video Communication Devices

3.3 Machine Learning Model

3.3.1 Deep Learning

3.3.2 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

3.3.3 Reinforcement Learning

3.3.4 Machine Learning APIs

3.3.4.1 IBM Watson API

3.3.4.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

3.3.4.3 Google Prediction API

3.3.4.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

3.3.4.5 BigML

3.3.4.6 AT&T Speech API

3.3.4.7 Wit.ai

3.3.4.8 AlchemyAPI

3.3.4.9 Diffbot

3.3.4.10 PredictionIO

3.3.4.11 General Application Environment

3.4 Artificial Neural Networks

3.5 Emotion AI Analysis

3.5.1 Facial Detection APIs

3.5.2 Text Recognition APIs

3.5.3 Speech Recognition APIs

3.6 Edge Computing and 5G Networks

3.7 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.8 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

3.9 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.10 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

3.11 Predictive 3D Design

3.12 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

3.12.1 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

3.13 AI Application Delivery Platforms

3.13.1 AIaaS and MLaaS

3.14 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

3.14.1 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains

3.15 Application and Industry Vertical Analysis

3.16 Use Case Analysis

3.16.1 Vulcan Safer Workplace Solution

3.16.2 ADLINK Weld Defect Detection

3.16.3 Retail Customer Behavior Tracking

3.16.4 Image Segmentation in Public Health

3.16.5 Object Recognition in Automotive Industry



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 NVidia

4.2 Intel

4.3 Microsoft

4.4 IBM

4.5 Qualcomm

4.6 Amazon Inc.

4.7 Xilinx

4.8 Google

4.9 Facebook (Meta)

4.10 AMD

4.11 Graphcore

4.12 Leap Motion

4.13 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.14 Baidu Inc.

4.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.16 H2O.ai

4.17 ARM Limited

4.18 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.19 Siemens AG

4.20 Apple Inc.

4.21 General Electric

4.22 ABB Ltd.

4.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V

4.24 AB Electrolux

4.25 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

4.26 SparkCognition Inc.

4.27 Rethink Robotics

4.28 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.29 Panasonic Corporation

4.30 Nuance Communications Inc.

4.31 motion.ai

4.32 Buddy

4.33 PointGrab Ltd.

4.34 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

4.35 Leap Motion Inc.

4.36 Atmel Corporation

4.37 Texas Instruments Inc.

4.38 Omron Adept Technology

4.39 AIBrian Inc.

4.40 Brighterion Inc.

4.41 General Vision Inc.

4.42 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.43 iRobot Corp.

4.44 Presenso

4.45 Creative Virtual

4.46 Groq

4.47 Basler

4.48 Hailo

4.49 Ceva Inc.

4.50 Groopic

4.51 Algolux

4.52 Athena Security

4.53 Lionbridge AI

4.54 Vizseek

4.55 CureMetrix

4.56 TriVision

4.57 Robotic Vision Technologies

4.58 AMP Robotics

4.59 ZIVID

4.60 Inspekto



5.0 AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

5.1 AI in Computer Vision Market 2022 - 2027

5.2 Regional AI in Computer Vision Market 2022 - 2027

5.3 AI in Computer Vision Unit Average Price 2022 - 2027

5.4 AI in Computer Vision Unit Deployment 2022 - 2027

5.5 Regional AI in Computer Vision Unit Deployment 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

