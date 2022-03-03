Global warehouse racking market size to record 3.7% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global warehouse racking market was worth USD 8.49 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.70% during 2021-2027 to accrue a valuation of USD 10.9 billion by the year 2027.

As per the report, overall market space is assessed based on product terrain and application scope. The document also presents a comprehensive overview of the key geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In addition, it also elaborates on the competitive landscape by enlisting the key players and their product portfolio, while discussing the strategies adopted by these firms to gain an edge in the industry.

The expansion of the industry is attributed to widespread product incorporation due to rising demand for demand for systematic storage. Furthermore, focus on minimizing the cases of food-borne diseases, increasing awareness about food safety, and surging government investments in simple material handling operations are expected to augment the industry share during the forecast period.

However, complex management systems, and expensive implementation costs may stifle the marketplace during 2021-2027.

Market segment overview:

Based on the product scope, worldwide warehouse racking industry is divided into cantilever, pallet flow, push back, drive-in, selective pallets, and others. In terms of application ambit, the market is branched into manufacturing, packaging, automotive, food & beverage, retail, and others.

Regional scope:

The latest trends are studied across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico,), and rest of the World to better understand the market potential over the analysis timeframe.

As per the reliable estimates, North America market holds a significant revenue share at present, due to the flourishing e-commerce sector, and increasing construction activities for building warehouses.

Whereas, Europe industry is slated to grow substantially during 2021-2027, owing to surging improvements and breakthroughs in automated warehousing.

Competitive dashboard:

Toyota Industries Corporation, Dematic, SSI SCHÄFER, AK Material Handling Systems, Jungheinrich AG, Emrack International, Hannibal Industries, Inc., Kardex Group, Mecalux, and Daifuku Co. Ltd. are the major players influencing the worldwide warehouse racking industry trends. These behemoths are undertaking strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovative launches to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Cantilever

Pallet Flow

Push Back

Drive-In

Selective Pallets

Others

Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Manufacturing

Packaging

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Retail

Others

Global Warehouse Racking Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Warehouse Racking Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Toyota Industries Corporation

Dematic

SSI SCHÄFER

AK Material Handling Systems

Jungheinrich AG

Emrack International

Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Kardex Group

Mecalux

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Warehouse Racking Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Warehouse Racking Market Dynamics

3.1. Warehouse Racking Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for systematic storage

3.1.1.2. Increasing awareness about the warehouse racking market

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Complex management and high deployment cost

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing government investment in easy material handling processes

Chapter 4. Global Warehouse Racking Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Warehouse Racking Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Warehouse Racking Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Warehouse Racking Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Selective Pallets

6.4.2. Drive-in

6.4.3. Push Back

6.4.4. Pallet Flow

6.4.5. Cantilever

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Warehouse Racking Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Warehouse Racking Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Warehouse Racking Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Food & Beverage

7.4.3. Retail

7.4.4. Packaging

7.4.5. Manufacturing

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Warehouse Racking Market, Regional Analysis

