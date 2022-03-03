New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241898/?utm_source=GNW

Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. and Abbott.



The global bi-specific mabs market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%.



The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of bispecific monoclonal antibodies and related services.Bi-Specific MAbs are artificial proteins that can bind two or more antigens into a single product.



Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used to improve immune response in various medical conditions and finds its applications in the field of drug delivery and cancer immunotherapy.



The main types of bi-specific are catumaxomab (removab), blinatumomab, duligotumab, SAR 156597.Catumaxomab is a rat-mouse hybrid monoclonal antibody used to treat malignant ascites, a condition that occurs in people who have metastasizing cancer.



The various product types include in vivo, in vitro that are used for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases and others. The bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used by hospitals, research institutes, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders.



Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective over monoclonal antibodies (moAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression.According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide and is responsible for around 10 million deaths in 2020.



Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases are among the most prevalent diseases with 6 out of 10 adults suffering from at least one chronic disease in the USA. Therefore, a rising number of chronic diseases including cancer is anticipated to propel the demand for bi-specific MAbs market to treat these diseases effectively.



The availability of various alternative treatment methods for cancer is expected to limit the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market.Alternative cancer treatment therapies and methods used for the treatment of cancer including dietary treatments, acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbal remedies are gaining popularity in recent years attributed to side effects of chemotherapeutic anticancer agents.



For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer.Many of the herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, for example, andrographis paniculata.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some nations are still responding to plant-based treatment as their main medicine source and developing nations are using the benefits of natural compounds for therapeutic purposes.Therefore, this affects the biologic sales, and hence impacting the bi-specific MAbS market.



Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The less expensive alternative medicines increase competition for the biologics market, thereby, hindering the growth of the bi-specific MAbs market in the near future.



Companies in the bi-specific MAbS market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in June 2020, AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company entered into a collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S, a Danish biotechnology company, to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics for cancer treatment. The companies together will work on three early-stage bispecific antibody candidates of Genmab A/S including DuoHexaBody-CD37, epcoritamab, and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 along with discovering new antibody therapeutics. Moreover, in July 2020, Atreca, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Xencor, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership to develop, discover, and commercialize Novel T cell engaging bispecific antibodies as potential therapeutics for oncology treatment. Xencor, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment.



In August 2020, AbCellera , a biotechnology firm based in Canada, completed the acquisition of OrthoMab bispecific platform from Dualogics for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition integrated OrthoMab into AbCellera existing technology stack, which provided the industry with a rapid and complete solution for generating tailored, stable, and developable bispecific antibodies Dualogics is a US-based biotechnology company specialized in protein engineering for improving antibody therapeutics.



The countries covered in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





