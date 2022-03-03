New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241896/?utm_source=GNW

The global cell therapy market is expected to grow from $9.02 billion in 2021 to $10.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%.



The cell therapy market consists of sales of cell therapy and related services.Cell therapy (CT) helps repair or replace damaged tissues and cells.



A variety of cells are used for the treatment of diseases includes skeletal muscle stem cells, hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSC), lymphocytes, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells.



The main techniques used in cell therapy are stem cell therapy, cell vaccine, adoptive cell transfer (act), fibroblast cell therapy and chondrocyte cell therapy.Stem cell treatment, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells or their derivatives to stimulate the healing response of sick, defective, or wounded tissue.



The different types of therapies include allogeneic therapies, autologous therapies and is used in various applications such as oncology, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic, wound healing, others.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market.According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for one year or more and requires medical attention or limits daily activities or both and includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.



Stem cells can benefit the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis.For instance, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention report in 2021, due to poor nutrition, and lack of physical activity, 6 in 10 adults in the USA are suffering from a chronic disease and 4 in 10 have two or more diseases.



According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, globally 463 million people have diabetes and the number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045 .According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, every year, 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD, and more than 10 million people are living with PD worldwide.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increased the demand for cell therapies and contributed to the growth of the market.



The high cost of cell therapy hindered the growth of the cell therapy market.Cell therapies have become a common choice of treatment in recent years as people are looking for the newest treatment options.



Although there is a huge increase in demand for cell therapies, they are still very costly to try.Basic joint injections can cost about $1,000 and, based on the condition, more specialized procedures can cost up to $ 100,000.



In 2020, the average cost of stem cell therapy can range from $4000 - $8,000 in the USA. Therefore, the high cost of cell therapy restraints the growth of the cell therapy market.



Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.For instance, in October 2021, Takeda, a Japan based pharmaceutical company acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics, a US based company that offers cell therapies, to speed up the development of allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumours .



Furthermore, in November 2020, Sanofi, a US based pharmaceutical company acquired Kiadis, a Netherlands based pharmaceutical company, to boost cell therapy which is used to develop treatments for life-threatening diseases.



In August 2019, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, acquired BlueRock Therapeutics, an engineered cell therapy company, for $1 billion.Through this transaction, Bayer AG will acquire complete BlueRock Therapeutics’ CELL+GENE platform, including a broad intellectual property portfolio and associated technology platform including proprietary iPSC technology, gene engineering, and cell differentiation capabilities.



BlueRock Therapeutics is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing engineered cell therapies in the fields of neurology, cardiology, and immunology, using a proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform.



