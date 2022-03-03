New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241895/?utm_source=GNW

, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb.



The global oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2021 to $1.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%.



The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products.Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of oligonucleotide therapy are antisense oligonucleotide, aptamer and other.Synthetic DNA oligomers called antisense oligonucleotides (AS ONs) hybridise to a target RNA in a sequence-specific method.



They’ve been used to successfully limit gene expression, modify precursor messenger RNA splicing, and inactivate microRNAs. It is used in infectious diseases, oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, others and is implemented in hospitals, research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the oligonucleotide therapy market over the forthcoming years.



During the forecast period, the oligonucleotide therapy market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA.As of January 2020, the market only had 11 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market.



This can be attributed to the strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market.



The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients.The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects.



It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.



In February 2019, Novartis paid $150 million to Akcea-Ionis for licensing antisense oligonucleotides TQJ230.This deal will help Novartis to set up the test for RNA-targeting drug in phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trails.



Akcea is a biopharma company specializing in treating patients with cardio-metabolic diseases, whereas, Ionis, a US-based biotechnology company, specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics.



The countries covered in the oligonucleotide therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________