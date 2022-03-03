Notice to convene Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S

Company announcement
March 3, 2022
Announcement No. 5/2022
We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S, which will be held on Friday March 25, 2022, at 14:00 CET.
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of physical attendance at the Company’s head office, Kornmarksvej 1, 2605 Brøndby, or electronic participation.
Attached please find
- Invitation to Annual General Meeting
- Notice with agenda
- Candidates for the Board of Directors
- Remuneration Policy
- Proposed Articles of Association
- Proxy and Postal Vote
Nilfisk Holding A/S’ 2021 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be found at investor.nilfisk.com.
A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their email address.
Please direct questions by email to agm2022@nilfisk.com.
Contact
Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm, +45 2555 6337
Media Relations: Steffen Støvelbæk, +45 2067 0833
