Notice to convene Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S

March 3, 2022

Announcement No. 5/2022

We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S, which will be held on Friday March 25, 2022, at 14:00 CET.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of physical attendance at the Company’s head office, Kornmarksvej 1, 2605 Brøndby, or electronic participation.

Invitation to Annual General Meeting

Notice with agenda

Candidates for the Board of Directors

Remuneration Policy

Proposed Articles of Association

Proxy and Postal Vote

Nilfisk Holding A/S’ 2021 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be found at investor.nilfisk.com.

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their email address.

Please direct questions by email to agm2022@nilfisk.com .

Contact

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm, +45 2555 6337

Media Relations: Steffen Støvelbæk, +45 2067 0833

