Global Wire-to-Board Connector Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring 3M, Amphenol and Koch Industries Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the wire-to-board connector market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.06 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period.

This report on the wire-to-board connector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of automotive electronics, growth in the telecommunication sector, and growing demand for consumer electronics.



The wire-to-board connector market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's wire-to-board connector market is segmented as below:

By Application

Computer and peripherals

Automotive

Telecommunication

Medical

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the miniaturization of electronic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the wire-to-board connector market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of smart homes and multimedia devices and advanced connector technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on wire-to-board connector market covers the following areas:

Wire-to-board connector market sizing

Wire-to-board connector market forecast

Wire-to-board connector market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wire-to-board connector market vendors that include 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., ERNI Deutschland GmbH, Foxconn Technology Group, HARTING Technology Group, HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., JST Mfg. Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Norcomp Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Samtec Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Also, the wire-to-board connector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Computer and peripherals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Amphenol Corp.

10.5 ERNI Deutschland GmbH

10.6 HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

10.7 JST Mfg. Co. Ltd.

10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

10.9 KYOCERA Corp.

10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.11 Wurth Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

10.12 Yamaichi Electronics Co.

11 Appendix

