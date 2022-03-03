Worldwide Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Industry to 2027 - Featuring Huawei Technologies, Motorola Solutions and ZTE Among Others

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless broadband in public safety market reached a value of US$ 19.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 76.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wireless broadband in public safety refers to the delivery of high-speed internet solutions for seamless communication between local and state governments, federal agencies, public safety organizations and private organizations. The broadband connections are utilized for responding to disasters and accidental situations and improving public preparedness for adversities.

The service utilizes Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile communicators, real-time data transfer applications, wireless mobile networks and radio management systems for improved communication and interoperability. It is widely used for capturing real-time critical information that aids in video surveillance and monitoring, automatic vehicle tracking, real-time incident management, integrated device monitoring and data device monitoring. As a result, wireless broadband is widely used by police, highway control, area security, disaster management and medical emergency service authorities.



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Trends:

The increasing requirement for efficient public safety systems across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With significant improvements in mobile connectivity systems and enhanced mobility, public and private organizations are widely adopting wireless broadband solutions for obtaining real-time information to ensure enhanced public safety.

Moreover, the implementation of wireless broadband systems in rural areas is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, employees of both public and private organizations have shifted base from urban localities to rural areas. This has enhanced the requirement for high-speed internet services for operating smartphones, laptops, computers and other devices with enhanced efficiency.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in enhancing the operational efficiency of encrypted voice calls, mission-critical LTE, advanced terrestrial trunked radio systems, base stations, network switching systems and push-to-talk solutions. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of wireless broadband systems by first responders, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to ensure public safety, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wireless broadband in public safety market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, offering, application and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Fixed

Mobile

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Application:

Video Surveillance and Monitoring

Automatic Vehicle Tracking

Real-time Incident Management

GIS (Geographic Information System)

People Control and Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Department of Police

Department of Disaster Management

Medical Emergency Service Providers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc. and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global wireless broadband in public safety market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless broadband in public safety market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wireless broadband in public safety market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

