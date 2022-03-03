REE Automotive Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business plan on track towards firm orders and start of production



Commencing commercial trials of the P7 platform in Q1 2022 for commercial delivery vehicles in advance of customer testing of full vehicles in mid-2022

Jointly exhibited FlatFormer, a concept model EV platform being developed jointly with Hino Motors at CES

Announced strategic agreement with Hitachi America Ltd. to co-create a highly scalable Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform for EVs

Nominated American Axle & Manufacturing to supply high-performance propulsion systems and Brembo to co-develop and supply the braking system

Unveiled Leopard, an autonomous concept vehicle based on REE's modular platform design

Appointed David Goldberg as Chief Financial Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle (EV) platforms, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. REE is focused on executing milestone deliverables on its signed strategic collaborations relating to various types of commercial delivery vehicles and people movers, with capabilities to integrate multiple levels of autonomy.

Daniel Barel, REE’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: “In 2019 and 2020, we focused on enhancing our capabilities, expanding our addressable market, validating our technology and building our supply chain. In 2021, we continued these efforts and began building out our partner ecosystem. The numerous milestones and strategic collaborations achieved over the past year established the foundation for an exciting next twelve months as we move towards establishing our production capabilities and commercializing our products. With the upcoming commencement of commercial trials for the P7 platform, REE is one step closer to obtaining order commitments and serial production. Additionally, we continue to advance other initiatives to lead the transformation of the automotive space with our REEcorner™ technology to enable a new generation of vehicles Powered by REE.”

Commercial Developments & Outlook

Throughout 2021, REE actively executed its business plan, establishing numerous strategic collaborations with industry leaders as it expanded its our footprint across segments. The REEcorner™, a compact module that integrates critical powertrain components in the corner between the wheel and the chassis, together with REE’s drive-brake-steer-by wire (“x-by-wire”) technology, enable REE to offer the industry’s flattest, most modular vehicle platform. This enables fleet owners and mission specific companies to design commercial EVs that are optimized for their requirements, with lower TCO and higher volumetric efficiency.

After validating our REEcorner™ technology and building our supply chain in 2019 and 2020, REE focused on expanding its market footprint and building a partner ecosystem in 2021 to enable and accelerate adoption of the Company’s products. This includes collaborations with partners not only to develop full vehicle offerings, but also provide a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling capabilities and services, such as vehicle financing, charging infrastructure, aftersales & service as well as Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”), for a full turn-key solution intended to enable and expedite a smooth transition for our customers from ICE to EV fleets.

The Company expects to continue executing on its commercial programs, including the delivery of full vehicle prototypes for non-public road tests, which REE expects to be followed by initial firm orders, and public road testing. REE continues progress on homologation activities according to schedule at both the component and system level. Full vehicle level validation & homologation are currently scheduled to begin mid-year in collaboration with our partners. REE is also building its production capabilities to support serial production in 2023.

Progress on selected collaborations and other R&D projects is provided below.

P7 Modular Platform

Fully flat from end-to-end, the P7 platform offers REE’s greatest interior space and volumetric efficiency for class 3-5 vehicles. Supporting up to 8,800 lbs. in maximum payload, REE’s unique technology allows for up to 35% more cargo space for a given footprint than comparable commercial vehicles and is designed to significantly reduce development times of electric commercial models. The P7 is suited for applications across commercial trucks, school buses, walk-in-vans and recreational vehicles.

The Company announced in January 2022 that it started validation of the P7 platform and anticipates multiple body designs of full vehicle prototypes will be available for its pipeline customers to validate on private roads in the U.S. and Europe in mid-2022 with first orders expected towards the end of the year.

The company also expects to establish a global service network with Data-as-a-Service capabilities by the end of 2022. This global network, in collaboration with leading after sales & service partners, is expected to include technician training, maintenance & repair services including proprietary REEcorner swaps, parts distribution, and fleet management services.

We have ongoing P7 programs with various counterparties:

Leading Logistics Company

One P7 variant is based on functional and operational specifications from a leading logistics company. We expect full vehicle customer validation on private roads in the U.S. mid-2022.

J.B. Poindexter

REE signed a strategic collaboration with EAVX, an EV-focused business unit of JB Poindexter & Co. (the parent company of Morgan Olson, a leading producer of walk-in van bodies in North America), to develop commercial electric vehicles ‘Powered by REE’ for the North American market, based on REE’s P7 platform. In Q1, REE started delivering prototypes to EAVX for upfitting advanced top hats for private road validation mid-year.

Global Commercial Vehicle OEM

In mid-2021 REE signed a joint development agreement with a leading global commercial vehicle OEM to jointly develop a Class 4 electrified P7 platform for commercial trucks, school buses, walk-in-vans and recreational vehicles. During the joint development phase, REE and the global commercial vehicle OEM expect to enter into a supply agreement for REE to supply its REEcornerTM for a dedicated new EV chassis of the OEM in the U.S. and Canada.

Navya

REE has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Navya (EPA: NAVYA) which is currently active with autonomous vehicles in 23 countries, to collaborate in the development of a L4 autonomous system based on P7 corners ‘Powered by REE’ and driven by Navya.

Previously announced progress

In November 2021, REE nominated American Axle & Manufacturing to supply a high-performance 3-in-1 propulsion system and Brembo to co-develop and supply a braking system. REE intends to use Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) capabilities currently under development in collaboration with Hitachi America, Ltd. in the P7 platform to provide intelligence and actionable insights into fleet operations and offer fleet owners complete visibility over their operations, allowing faster time to market, lower total ownership costs and a suite of lifecycle service. Further details about the P7 platform can be found on REE’s website.

Other ongoing platform and program activity:

FlatFormer

In early January 2022, REE and Hino Motors (“Hino”), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation and a global leader in heavy & medium duty trucks, jointly exhibited their concept model EV platform, the FlatFormer, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. FlatFormer leverages REE’s innovative REEcorner™ technology, which allows the critical drive components to reside between the wheel and the chassis, thus creating a fully flat chassis. The FlatFormer will be capable of carrying a customized Mobility Service Module that can transport passengers and goods and deliver services. The Mobility Service Module can be easily detached from the EV platform and once detached, can serve as an independent, stand-alone unit, leaving the platform to be operated separately and continue on its next mission.

REE and Hino anticipate that FlatFormer prototypes will be produced in 2022.

Leopard

In November 2021, REE unveiled its autonomous concept vehicle based on the Company’s modular EV platform design based on interest from potential customers. The full-scale concept is geared for customers seeking to offer fully autonomous delivery solutions, including, delivery fleet operators, e-retailers and technology companies. REE’s technology will be seamlessly integrated with any top hat and autonomous hardware. Leopard is designed to carry significantly more cargo due to its low, flat floor.

Magna International

In April 2021, REE secured a strategic collaboration agreement with Magna International, the world’s largest vehicle contract manufacturer, with the goal of bringing to market innovative, full-fledged modular EVs under the ‘Powered by REE’ brand for tech companies and new electric mobility players. The companies are jointly exploring future vehicle development opportunities across a variety of use cases, including Mobility-as-a-Service in the light commercial vehicle market.

Hitachi America, Ltd

In December 2021, REE announced a newly-formed strategic collaboration with Hitachi America, Ltd. (“Hitachi”), a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., to ease and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the entire EV value chain, including enabling EV manufacturing at scale, delivering commercial vehicle charging infrastructure and energy management, and providing comprehensive digital fleet management and operations for full visibility across EV fleets as organizations transition over the next decade. Hitachi and REE will work to accelerate the development of advanced digital solutions for REE customers by co-creating a highly scalable DaaS and AaaS platform with the goal of enabling next-generation connected commercial EVs. This could also provide an additional revenue stream for REE in the future.

Supply Chain Developments:

In November 2021, REE nominated American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (“AAM”), a leading global automotive supplier of driveline technologies, to supply a jointly developed compact, high-performance 3-in-1 electric drive unit (“EDU”) which includes motor, inverter, and gear box for the REEcorner™ module, with initial application in the P7 delivery van program. In January, REE and AAM displayed an EDU system and jointly hosted an event at CES to discuss how their collaboration is well positioned to take advantage of the fast-growing electrification market. Materials presented during the event can be access here.

In addition, REE nominated Brembo, a global leader in brake technology, to jointly develop and supply a braking system for REEcorners™ and EV platforms with initial focus on the P7 delivery van program.

Operational Developments

In February 2021, REE established its Engineering Center of Excellence in the UK to commercialize REE’s products and manufacturing capabilities with state-of-the-art testing and engineering equipment. The Engineering Center is spearheading REEcorner™ and EV platform engineering design, validation, verification and testing, as well as product homologation. In August 2021, REE announced that its REEcorner™ technology was awarded $17 million of funding from the UK government.

REE is building its first Integration Center and highly automated launch factory in Coventry, UK in 2022, and plans to open an asset-light Integration Center in Austin, TX in 2023. The Company anticipates that it will have an initial capacity to produce 10,000 vehicle sets by the end of 2022, ramping up to 20,000 vehicle sets by the end of 2023. REE’s CapEx-light, asset-light production approach is based on leveraging its global network of Tier 1 partners’ manufacturing capacity, with full point-of-sale component assembly and testing set to take place in REE’s Integration Centers. REE’s CapEx-light manufacturing approach and Integration Centers are designed to enable the company to remain a comparatively asset-light enterprise, helping to increase operating margins and ROI and reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.

Financial Highlights & Outlook

GAAP net loss was $46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $414.9 million in the third quarter 2021 and $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The third quarter was impacted by $409.8 million of non-cash expenses related to performance-based stock options, including options granted to the Company’s founders prior to the merger with 10X Capital which vested at the time of closing. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily related to such non-cash stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net loss of $26.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased compared to $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in non-GAAP net loss is primarily related to higher operating expenses as the Company ramps up its capabilities and market penetration towards commercial production in 2023.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s total liquidity amounted to $275.8 million, comprised entirely of cash. REE anticipates making investments of approximately $30 million in 2022 primarily related to the establishment of its initial production capacity.

The Company anticipates its non-GAAP operating expenses, which includes non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative and research and development expenses, to total between $100 and $120 million in 2022. Operating expenses will primarily consist of engineering and technology expenses related to the company’s existing commercial programs and projects. The expense expectations are dependent in part on the timing and achievement of certain milestones related to the Company’s commercial programs and projects.

The Company anticipates that it has sufficient liquidity to achieve initial production of its P7 platform and continue to advance other commercial activities set forth above.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this press release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company’s management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company’s on-going financial performance. Non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the impact of stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP loss per share also exclude non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operations and certain non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measurement that is considered by management to be useful in comparing the profitability among companies by reflecting operating results of the Company excluding such items.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenues $ — $ — $ 52 $ 6 $ 388 Cost of sales 656 324 78 995 647 Gross loss (656 ) (324 ) (26 ) (989 ) (259 ) Operating expenses: Research and development expenses, net 23,292 212,438 4,971 252,424 29,589 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,538 219,507 5,730 262,083 38,250 Total operating expenses 38,830 431,945 10,701 514,507 67,839 Operating loss (39,486 ) (432,269 ) (10,727 ) (515,496 ) (68,098 ) Income (loss) from warrant revaluation (6,239 ) 17,263 — 11,024 — Financial income, net 297 114 8 423 385 Net loss before income tax (45,428 ) (414,892 ) (10,719 ) (504,049 ) (67,713 ) Income tax expense 1,223 13 — 1,281 — Net loss $ (46,651 ) $ (414,905 ) $ (10,719 ) $ (505,330 ) $ (67,713 ) Net comprehensive loss $ (46,651 ) $ (414,905 ) $ (10,719 ) $ (505,330 ) $ (67,713 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (2.14 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and preferred shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 284,294,928 264,141,657 166,465,604 235,612,764 155,930,380

REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,772 $ 44,707 Restricted cash 138 800 Short-term deposits — 1,667 Inventory — 271 Trade receivables — 55 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 12,162 428 Total current assets 288,072 47,928 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Non-current restricted cash 1,005 — Other accounts receivable 1,184 — Deferred transaction costs — 328 Property and equipment, net 2,675 755 Total non-current assets 4,864 1,083 TOTAL ASSETS $ 292,936 $ 49,011 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 4,538 $ 970 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,018 2,260 Total current liabilities 20,556 3,230 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 943 — Warrants liability 21,034 — Total non-current liabilities 21,977 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,533 3,230 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary and Preferred shares(1) — — Additional paid-in capital 864,911 154,959 Accumulated deficit (614,508 ) (109,178 ) Total shareholders’ equity 250,403 45,781 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 292,936 $ 49,011

____________________________________________

(1) Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the stock split following completion of the Merger on July 22, 2021.

REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (505,330 ) $ (67,713 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 484 166 Capital loss 125 18 Share-based compensation 448,077 52,763 Revaluation of warrant liability (11,024 ) — Transaction costs related to warrants 2,887 — Decrease in inventory 271 107 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 55 (20 ) Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (12,859 ) (137 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 943 (10 ) Increase in trade payables 3,782 368 Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,450 1,396 Net cash used in operating activities (59,139 ) (13,062 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from (investments in) bank deposits 1,667 (1,667 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,415 ) (595 ) Net cash used in investing activities (748 ) (2,262 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Preferred shares, net — 25,825 Proceeds from exercise of warrants to preferred shares 2,907 7,085 Proceeds from merger, net of transaction costs 287,579 — Proceeds from exercise of options 809 209 Net cash provided by financing activities 291,295 33,119 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 231,408 17,795 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,507 27,712 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 276,915 $ 45,507

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Net Loss on a GAAP Basis $ (46,651 ) $ (414,905 ) $ (10,719 ) $ (505,330 ) $ (67,713 ) Financial income, net (297 ) (114 ) (8 ) (423 ) (385 ) Income tax expense 1,223 13 — 1,281 — Depreciation and amortization 192 123 51 484 166 Inventory write-off 251 — — 251 — Loss (income) from warrant valuation 6,239 (17,263 ) — (11,024 ) — Transaction costs related to warrants — 2,887 — 2,887 — Share-based compensation 14,115 409,829 4,723 448,077 52,763 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (24,928 ) $ (19,430 ) $ (5,953 ) $ (63,797 ) $ (15,169 )

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes adjustments for financial income, net, income tax expense, depreciation, inventory write-off, loss (income) from warrant valuation, transaction costs related to warrants, and share-based compensation.





Reconciliation of GAAP research and development expenses to Non-GAAP research and development expenses; GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses; GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses; GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net loss, and GAAP net loss per Share, basic and diluted to Non-GAAP net loss per Share, basic and diluted

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 GAAP cost of sales expenses $ 656 $ 324 $ 78 $ 995 $ 647 Inventory write-off (251 ) — — (251 ) — Share-based compensation (128 ) (309 ) — (437 ) — Non-GAAP cost of sales expenses 277 15 78 307 647 GAAP research and development expenses 23,292 212,438 4,971 252,424 29,589 Share-based compensation (1) (5,559 ) (200,194 ) (1,845 ) (208,935 ) (21,419 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses 17,733 12,244 3,126 43,489 8,170 GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,538 219,507 5,730 262,083 38,250 Transaction costs related to warrants — (2,887 ) — (2,887 ) — Share-based compensation (1) (2) (8,428 ) (209,326 ) (2,878 ) (238,705 ) (31,344 ) Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses 7,110 7,294 2,852 20,491 6,906 GAAP operating expenses 38,830 431,945 10,701 514,507 67,839 Transaction costs related to warrants — (2,887 ) — (2,887 ) — Share-based compensation (1) (2) (13,987 ) (409,520 ) (4,723 ) (447,640 ) (52,763 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 24,843 19,538 5,978 63,980 15,076 GAAP net loss (46,651 ) (414,905 ) (10,719 ) (505,330 ) (67,713 ) Transaction costs related to warrants — 2,887 — 2,887 — Loss (income) from warrant valuation (3) 6,239 (17,263 ) — (11,024 ) — Share-based compensation 14,115 409,829 4,723 448,077 52,763 Inventory write-off 251 — — 251 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (26,046 ) $ (19,452 ) $ (5,996 ) $ (65,139 ) $ (14,950 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and preferred shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 284,294,928 264,141,657 166,465,604 235,612,764 155,930,380

____________________________________________

1) As disclosed in the Company’s 20-F form filed on July 28, 2021, performance-based options were granted to founders prior to the merger with 10X Capital and were vested at the time of closing. As a result, the Company recorded non-cash share-based compensation expenses in the amount of $194.2 million and $194.2 million in research and development expenses and in selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively for the third quarter of 2021.

2) In June and August 2021, the Company issued ordinary shares to a strategic partner. For the second and third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded non-cash share-based compensation expenses in the amount of $15.9 million and $3.0 million in selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.

3) In July 2021, the Company assumed public and private warrants as part of its merger with 10X Capital. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the change in fair value of the warrants resulted in the Company recording non-cash expense of $6.2 million.



