Global Mattress Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global mattress market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 49.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.



At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.

Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have also impacted the industry growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mattress market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, size, application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Based on the product, innerspring mattresses currently represent the most popular product owing to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces.

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Others

Breakup by Size:

On the basis of the size, the report finds that king sized mattresses are highly preferred by consumers.

Twin or Single

Twin XL

Full or Double

Queen

King

Others

Breakup by Application:

At present, there has been a heightened demand for mattresses from the domestic sector due to a rise in the homeownership and residential needs associated with an increase in disposable incomes.

Domestic

Commercial

Real estate related government policies increasing disposable income of home ownership supports the mattress market growth. Moreover, serval counties government consider home ownership as an important policies and condition goal.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Based on the distribution channel Offline retailers, which include dealers, or distributors who own franchised stores, currently dominate the market, holding the largest market share.

Online

Offline

The demand of the mattresses from multination hospital and international hotel chain to boost the growth of brands presenting organic and premium product.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and others, currently exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to the inflating income levels and flourishing e-commerce industry in the region.

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of mattress manufacturers are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.



