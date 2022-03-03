New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241892/?utm_source=GNW

Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi.



The global therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.



The main types of products in therapeutic proteins are insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone and follicle stimulating hormone.Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreatic cells that serves as the individual ’s primary anabolic hormone.



It affects fat, carbohydrate and protein metabolism by boosting glucose uptake from the blood into the fat, liver and skeletal muscle cells. The different functions include enzymatic and regulatory activity, special targeting activity, vaccines, protein diagnostics and is used in various applications such as metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market.Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms.



Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



Increasing biosimilar drugs in global market decline the growth of the therapeutic proteins market.Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies give space for entry of biosimilar.



In EU, AbbVie evidenced patent expiration of Humira (adalimumab) in 2018, five biosimilar of Humira from Mylan, Amgen, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis received drug approvals from European commission to enter the EU market. These cost-effective treatments similar to original biologics decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment.Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies.



Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.Cell-based expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs.



In last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approvals.The drug approved through BLA should be proved as safe, pure and potent.



FDA consolidated review of most therapeutic proteins in Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In European Union, biologics are regulated by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for marketing authorization.



In July 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Protomer Technologies Inc. for $ 1 billion. Lilly is delighted to add protomer’s breakthrough technology to its diabetes pipeline through this acquisition, since the company’s glucose-sensing insulin programme, which is based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform, is exhibiting great potential. Protomer Technologies Inc. is a US-based company that specializes in next-generation protein therapies which can detect molecular activators in the body that are being developed.



The countries covered in the therapeutic proteins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





