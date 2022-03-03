Whey Market Report and Outlook: EU Trade Surpasses $2.7B – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whey exports in the EU expanded from $2.4B in 2020 to $2.7B in 2021, a new report published by IndexBox states. In physical terms, approx. 2.8M tonnes of whey were exported, surging by 7.2% compared with the year before.



Germany (542K tonnes), distantly followed by France (328K tonnes), Italy (324K tonnes), the Netherlands (310K tonnes), Denmark (212K tonnes), Poland (211K tonnes), Belgium (149K tonnes) and Ireland (132K tonnes) represented the key exporters of whey, together comprising 80% of total volume. The following exporters - Austria (123K tonnes), Latvia (72K tonnes), Spain (63K tonnes), the Czech Republic (58K tonnes) and Sweden (48K tonnes) - together made up 13% of total exports.

In value terms, the largest whey supplying countries in the EU were Germany ($630M), France ($460M) and the Netherlands ($343M), together comprising 52% of total supplies. These countries were followed by Italy, Ireland, Poland, Austria, Denmark, Spain, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Latvia and Sweden, which accounted for a further 42%.

In terms of the main exporting countries, the Czech Republic (+48%) saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports over the last year. Other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Whey Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the whey export price in the EU amounted to $991 per tonne, growing by 8% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Ireland ($1,797 per tonne), while Sweden ($192 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Italy, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Leading Whey Imports in the EU

Germany (552K tonnes) and the Netherlands (536K tonnes) were the key importers of whey in 2021, recording near 28% and 27% of total volume, respectively. It was distantly followed by France (202K tonnes), Denmark (168K tonnes) and Poland (92K tonnes), together generating a 23% share of total imports. Italy (81K tonnes), Belgium (80K tonnes), Lithuania (53K tonnes), Austria (51K tonnes), and the Czech Republic (50K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total imports.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($551M) constitutes the largest market for imported whey in the EU, comprising 34% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($245M), with a 15% share of total imports. It was followed by France, with a 13% share.

