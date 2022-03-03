Worldwide Deployable Military Shelters Industry to 2027 - Featuring Camel Expeditionary, General Dynamics and HDT Global Among Others

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deployable Military Shelters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global deployable military shelters market reached a value of US$ 946.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,053.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Deployable military shelters refer to portable, lightweight and temporary shelters widely used by the militaries in the absence of permanent shelters in fixed military bases. They are designed for quick deployment and can be easily set up within minutes in various terrains and geographies whenever required. They are primarily utilized to protect military personnel, equipment, arms, cargo, vehicles and other supplies against extreme weather conditions. They also find extensive applications in emergency relief camps, command and control centers, tactical communication centers, and medical camps. As a result, deployable military shelters are rapidly replacing their conventional counterparts due to their stronger frame, easy transportability, and higher tolerance to wind, snow and other environmental factors.



Deployable Military Shelters Market Trends:

A significant rise in border conflicts across the globe and the increasing military spending by governments of various nations represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the rising national security threats and the growing battlefield requirements have strengthened the need for deployable military shelters in far-away warzones for training and strategic, operational purposes.

Additionally, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in developing portable shelters with reduced weight, high-quality materials, and fewer components to facilitate easy fabrication and assembly. This, in confluence with the surging sales of polymer-based product variants, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the adoption of deployable military shelters as temporary COVID-19 medical centers across numerous countries. Moreover, the escalating demand for customized and multipurpose military shelters and the expanding manufacturing facilities are catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including several product innovations, and significant advancements in design and material technologies, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global deployable military shelters market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, size, material and application.



Breakup by Type:

Rigid Wall Shelter

Soft Wall Shelter

Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Material:

Polymer Fabric

Composite

Breakup by Application:

Personnel

Vehicle Mounted

Medical Facility Base

Aircraft Base

Command Post

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AAR Corp., Big Top Manufacturing Inc., Camel Expeditionary, Design Shelter Inc., Federal-Fabrics-Fibers Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, HDT Global Inc., Losberger De Boer, Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited, RUBB Buildings Ltd., UTS Systems and Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global deployable military shelters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global deployable military shelters market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global deployable military shelters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Deployable Military Shelters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Rigid Wall Shelter

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Soft Wall Shelter

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Size

7.1 Small

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Large

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Polymer Fabric

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Composite

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Personnel

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Vehicle Mounted

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Medical Facility Base

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Aircraft Base

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Command Post

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AAR Corp.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Big Top Manufacturing Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Camel Expeditionary

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Design Shelter Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Federal-Fabrics-Fibers Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 General Dynamics Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 HDT Global Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Losberger De Boer

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 RUBB Buildings Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 UTS Systems

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



