Worldwide Deployable Military Shelters Industry to 2027 - Featuring Camel Expeditionary, General Dynamics and HDT Global Among Others

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deployable Military Shelters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global deployable military shelters market reached a value of US$ 946.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,053.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Deployable military shelters refer to portable, lightweight and temporary shelters widely used by the militaries in the absence of permanent shelters in fixed military bases. They are designed for quick deployment and can be easily set up within minutes in various terrains and geographies whenever required. They are primarily utilized to protect military personnel, equipment, arms, cargo, vehicles and other supplies against extreme weather conditions. They also find extensive applications in emergency relief camps, command and control centers, tactical communication centers, and medical camps. As a result, deployable military shelters are rapidly replacing their conventional counterparts due to their stronger frame, easy transportability, and higher tolerance to wind, snow and other environmental factors.
Deployable Military Shelters Market Trends:
A significant rise in border conflicts across the globe and the increasing military spending by governments of various nations represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the rising national security threats and the growing battlefield requirements have strengthened the need for deployable military shelters in far-away warzones for training and strategic, operational purposes.
Additionally, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in developing portable shelters with reduced weight, high-quality materials, and fewer components to facilitate easy fabrication and assembly. This, in confluence with the surging sales of polymer-based product variants, is propelling the market growth.
Furthermore, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the adoption of deployable military shelters as temporary COVID-19 medical centers across numerous countries. Moreover, the escalating demand for customized and multipurpose military shelters and the expanding manufacturing facilities are catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including several product innovations, and significant advancements in design and material technologies, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global deployable military shelters market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, size, material and application.
Breakup by Type:
- Rigid Wall Shelter
- Soft Wall Shelter
Breakup by Size:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Material:
- Polymer Fabric
- Composite
Breakup by Application:
- Personnel
- Vehicle Mounted
- Medical Facility Base
- Aircraft Base
- Command Post
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AAR Corp., Big Top Manufacturing Inc., Camel Expeditionary, Design Shelter Inc., Federal-Fabrics-Fibers Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, HDT Global Inc., Losberger De Boer, Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited, RUBB Buildings Ltd., UTS Systems and Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global deployable military shelters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global deployable military shelters market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global deployable military shelters market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Deployable Military Shelters Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Rigid Wall Shelter
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Soft Wall Shelter
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 Small
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Polymer Fabric
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Composite
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Personnel
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Vehicle Mounted
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Medical Facility Base
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Aircraft Base
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Command Post
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AAR Corp.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Big Top Manufacturing Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Camel Expeditionary
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Design Shelter Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Federal-Fabrics-Fibers Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 General Dynamics Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 HDT Global Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Losberger De Boer
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Limited
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 RUBB Buildings Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 UTS Systems
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ml3dlx
Attachment