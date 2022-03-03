Worldwide Tissue Sectioning Industry to 2027 - Rising Demand for Technologically Advanced Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Sectioning Market Research Report by Product, by Technology, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tissue Sectioning Market size was estimated at USD 761.68 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 836.33 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.23% to reach USD 1,506.43 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Tissue Sectioning to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories & Consumables, Instruments, and Services. The Instruments is further studied across Cryostat, Rotary Microtome, Sliding Microtome, and Ultramicrotome.

Based on Technology , the market was studied across Automatic, Manual, and Semiautomatic.

Based on Application , the market was studied across Diagnosis and Research.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Research Centers.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Tissue Sectioning Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market, including Abcam, AGD Biomedicals (P) Ltd., Amos Scientific Pty Ltd, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., Covance Inc., Danaher Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, Product benchmarking, Sakura Finetek Japan, Co., Ltd., SLEE medical GmbH, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Strategic initiatives, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tissue Sectioning Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Strong demand for histopathology tests

5.1.1.2. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancers

5.1.1.3. Rise in awareness programs undertaken by organizations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Adverse Reimbursement scenario

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growth of personalized therapeutics and diagnostics

5.1.3.2. Rising demand for technologically advanced products

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Association of multiple cut and tissue related issues

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Tissue Sectioning Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories & Consumables

6.3. Instruments

6.3.1. Cryostat

6.3.2. Rotary Microtome

6.3.3. Sliding Microtome

6.3.4. Ultramicrotome

6.4. Services



7. Tissue Sectioning Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automatic

7.3. Manual

7.4. Semiautomatic



8. Tissue Sectioning Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnosis

8.3. Research



9. Tissue Sectioning Market, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinics

9.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

9.4. Hospitals

9.5. Research Centers



10. Americas Tissue Sectioning Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Tissue Sectioning Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Tissue Sectioning Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Abcam

14.2. AGD Biomedicals (P) Ltd.

14.3. Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

14.4. Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

14.5. Covance Inc.

14.6. Danaher Corporation

14.7. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

14.8. LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH

14.9. MEDITE GmbH

14.10. Product benchmarking

14.11. Sakura Finetek Japan, Co., Ltd.

14.12. SLEE medical GmbH

14.13. SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

14.14. Strategic initiatives

14.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



15. Appendix



