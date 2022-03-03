Worldwide Tissue Sectioning Industry to 2027 - Rising Demand for Technologically Advanced Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Sectioning Market Research Report by Product, by Technology, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tissue Sectioning Market size was estimated at USD 761.68 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 836.33 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.23% to reach USD 1,506.43 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Tissue Sectioning to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories & Consumables, Instruments, and Services. The Instruments is further studied across Cryostat, Rotary Microtome, Sliding Microtome, and Ultramicrotome.
- Based on Technology , the market was studied across Automatic, Manual, and Semiautomatic.
- Based on Application , the market was studied across Diagnosis and Research.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Research Centers.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Tissue Sectioning Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market, including Abcam, AGD Biomedicals (P) Ltd., Amos Scientific Pty Ltd, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., Covance Inc., Danaher Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, Product benchmarking, Sakura Finetek Japan, Co., Ltd., SLEE medical GmbH, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Strategic initiatives, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tissue Sectioning Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Tissue Sectioning Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Strong demand for histopathology tests
5.1.1.2. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancers
5.1.1.3. Rise in awareness programs undertaken by organizations
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Adverse Reimbursement scenario
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growth of personalized therapeutics and diagnostics
5.1.3.2. Rising demand for technologically advanced products
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Association of multiple cut and tissue related issues
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Tissue Sectioning Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Accessories & Consumables
6.3. Instruments
6.3.1. Cryostat
6.3.2. Rotary Microtome
6.3.3. Sliding Microtome
6.3.4. Ultramicrotome
6.4. Services
7. Tissue Sectioning Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Automatic
7.3. Manual
7.4. Semiautomatic
8. Tissue Sectioning Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Diagnosis
8.3. Research
9. Tissue Sectioning Market, by End-user
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinics
9.3. Diagnostic Laboratories
9.4. Hospitals
9.5. Research Centers
10. Americas Tissue Sectioning Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Tissue Sectioning Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Tissue Sectioning Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Abcam
14.2. AGD Biomedicals (P) Ltd.
14.3. Amos Scientific Pty Ltd
14.4. Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.
14.5. Covance Inc.
14.6. Danaher Corporation
14.7. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
14.8. LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH
14.9. MEDITE GmbH
14.10. Product benchmarking
14.11. Sakura Finetek Japan, Co., Ltd.
14.12. SLEE medical GmbH
14.13. SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
14.14. Strategic initiatives
14.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15. Appendix
