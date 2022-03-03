Surface Disinfectants Market Worth $10.1 Billion by 2029 – Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohols, QUATs, Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid), Formulation (Liquids, Wipes, Sprays), Application (In-house, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Academic, Household) - Global Forecast to 2029,” published by Meticulous Research®, the surface disinfectants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to reach $10.1 billion by 2029.

Surface disinfectants are used in the process of disinfection to kill or inactivate microorganisms in order to prevent their transmission. It is especially important in healthcare settings due to the high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Surface disinfectants are available in various formulations such as liquids, wipes, or sprays. To follow regulatory compliance, the routine disinfection of facilities is followed by many industries, especially the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. Moreover, surface disinfectants are also gaining more popularity in households and residential settings owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising awareness about sanitization, health, and safety; increasing prevalence of chronic diseases; increasing number of surgeries in healthcare facilities; increasing number of health clubs and gyms; expanding tourism industry globally; and the recent outbreak of infectious diseases are the major factors driving the overall surface disinfectants market. Furthermore, introducing novel disinfection products and untapped markets in emerging economies provides significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the surface disinfectants market. Increasing standard of living, rising economy, healthcare awareness, medical tourism, growth in disposable income, and the prevalence of infectious diseases are some of the major factors garnering the attention of key players in surface disinfectants market towards developing economies.

However, lack of understanding to use standard disinfection practices by end-users, availability of alternative products and technologies, and environmental & health hazards associated with the use of disinfectants are expected to hamper the growth of this market to a certain degree.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Surface Disinfectants Market

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world, there was a great need to curb the spread of this virus. It led to a significant increase in the demand for surface disinfectants. To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfectants were increasingly demanded across public places, transportation, hospitals, nursing homes, wastewater treatment plants, and ordinary households. Companies operating in the surface disinfectants market had to ramp up production to meet the high demand. For instance, in March 2020, GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.) increased the production of PURELL brand products, including surface sanitizer and disinfectant sprays, at two Ohio manufacturing facilities and a manufacturing facility in France.

Surface Disinfectants Market Overview

The overall surface disinfectants market is segmented based on composition, formulation, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

In 2022, based on composition, the chlorine compound segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall surface disinfectants market . The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing application of a variety of surface disinfectants composed of chlorine compounds in water, household disinfectant, food, healthcare, energy & environment, and transportation industries. Chlorine-based pool and spa disinfectants help keep recreational waters safe by destroying waterborne pathogens that can result in illnesses, such as diarrhea, swimmer’s ear, skin rashes, and athlete’s foot.

In 2022, based on formulation, the liquid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall surface disinfectants market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to comparative advantages of liquid formulation such as low costs, high concentration of disinfectant, and ease of use. In addition, the launch of new liquid disinfectant products and innovations in liquid formulations further drive the growth of the liquid disinfectant segment.

In 2022, based on application, the in-house segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall surface disinfectants market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for surface disinfectants for in-house application in areas such as hospitals & clinics, industrial premises and manufacturing facilities, and even in households and residential settings. In-house surface disinfection is being performed in households, residential areas, and commercial spaces frequently to prevent the risk of infection through these surfaces, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, based on end user, the healthcare entities segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for disinfectants owing to the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the spread of COVID-19, and regulatory requirements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Furthermore, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare entities segment. This can be attributed to the growing need to keep the hospitals and clinics clean and hygienic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rise in the number of hospital admissions of patients and the associated increase in the number of hospital beds.

Furthermore, there is also a rise in the routine usage of surface disinfectants in the non-healthcare entities, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening of an institution like gyms, airports, private offices, and industries after the release of national lockdown and growth in industrial operations have led to significant growth of the surface disinfectants market in the non-healthcare entities segment.

Geographically, in 2022, North America is estimated to dominate the global surface disinfectants market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The rising awareness about sanitization, health, and safety; growing prevalence of chronic illness; increasing number of surgeries in healthcare facilities; rising demand for surface disinfectants in various sectors like pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research, and food & beverages industries; and the presence of key market players contribute to the large market share of this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the surface disinfectants market during the forecast period (2022-2029). The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, various government initiatives to control the spread of COVID-19, developing economies, and growth in the number of manufacturing industries are the major factors driving the surface disinfectants market in this region. In addition, factors such as product launches by local players and the growing implementation of hygienic practices in healthcare facilities further propel the market growth of this region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the composition, formulation, application, end user, geography, and key strategic developments in leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. In recent years, the surface disinfectants market has witnessed numerous product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Some of the key players operating in the global surface disinfectants market are 3M Company (U.S.), Steris plc (Ireland), CarrollCLEAN (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Metrex Research LLC. (U.S.), Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (U.S.), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.), Tristel Plc (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Composition

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Alcohols

Peracetic Acid

Other Compositions

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Formulation

Liquids

Wipes Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Based Alcohol-based Others

Sprays

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Application

In-house Surface Disinfection

Instrument Disinfection

Surface Disinfectant Market, by End User

Healthcare Entities Hospitals & Clinics Life Science Industry Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Medtech Companies CROs & CMOs Diagnostic Centers Long-term Care Facilities Ambulatory Surgical Centers Academic and Research Institutes

Non-healthcare Entities Institutional Industrial Household



Surface Disinfectant Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

