Anexinet’s EVP Contact Center & Collaboration Named A 2022 Georgia Titan 100

PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of strategy, technology, and transformation services, today announced Robby Paul, Anexinet’s EVP, Contact Center & Collaboration has been selected as a 2022 Georgia Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives that are the area’s most accomplished business leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for its successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

With over 20 years of technology experience in Georgia, Robby Paul achieved this prestigious accomplishment by exhibiting a passion for frictionless customer experiences and his client-first approach. He co-founded and was CEO of Light Networks, an Atlanta-based IT services company that focuses on customer experience and seamless communications. Due to Light Network’s leadership position and expertise in contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS), unified-collaboration-as-a-service (UCaaS), and infrastructure services, his company was acquired by Anexinet in 2021. Robby Paul now leads Anexinet’s CCaaS and UCaaS practices and sits on the Executive Leadership board helping to lead Anexinet’s company strategy.

“There is a race underway to make customers’ and employees’ lives more convenient, easy, and engaging by creating differentiated experiences that exceed their expectations,” said Robby Paul. “As business leaders seek to implement innovative solutions that leverage emerging digital technologies the entire Anexinet team will ensure seamless interactions across the IT lifecycle to promote greater customer returns. The 2022 Georgia Titan 100 award is not an individual achievement, it’s a reflection of the passion all Anexinet employees bring to our customers and each other.”

The 2022 Georgia Titan 100 award winners will be honored at the Titan 100 awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall.

