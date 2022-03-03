ProntoForms Releases Customer Impact Report Demonstrating Powerful ROI

OTTAWA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM, ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce that it has released its Customer Impact Report in collaboration with Wakefield Research, a leading market research consultancy.



The quantifiable findings support cornerstone benefits that ProntoForms provides customers, including improved technician satisfaction, increased technician effectiveness, and improved levels of compliance. It also features quotes from leading enterprise ProntoForms customers during recent digital and live events.

Some of the key findings include:

90 minutes saved per day per technician

89% of customers reduced their technician administrative burden

83% increased technician job satisfaction

85% increased their technician productivity

91% improved complex field work execution



“There are several macrotrends challenging success in field service: changing demographics with seasoned technicians rapidly retiring, a difficult hiring market to backfill talent, increasingly complex assets and compliance requirements, and a lack of agility around mobile enablement for technicians to be effective at their work,” said Alvaro Pombo, CEO and Founder of ProntoForms. “Our agile platform empowers customers to rapidly deploy customized field solutions that directly address these trends and provide powerful and measurable business impacts in return. This third-party research strongly reaffirms our commercial and product strategy.”

Read the report here.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

