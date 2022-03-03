Pardes Biosciences to Present at Cowen Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential unboosted novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), announced that Thomas G. Wiggans, Chief Executive Officer, and Uri A. Lopatin, M.D., Chief Scientific & Strategic Advisor, will present a company overview at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 p.m. ET. The conference will take place virtually from March 7-9, 2022.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Pardes’ website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

