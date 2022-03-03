English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc

Stock exchange release

3 March 2022 at 2:00 pm

Municipality Finance Group’s Annual Report for 2021 published

Municipality Finance Group’s Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2021 have been published in English and Finnish.

MuniFin Group publishes the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The XBRL tags have been subject to auditor’s assurance.

MuniFin Group has also published Pillar 3 Disclosure document in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The document is available in English. The remuneration aspects of Pillar 3 reporting are also available separately in Finnish in MuniFin Group’s Remuneration Report 2021.

MuniFin Group has also published its Green Impact Report and Social Impact Report for 2021. MuniFin grants green finance to projects that have verifiable positive impacts on the environment and social finance to projects that produce widespread social benefits.

All of the above-mentioned reports are available on MuniFin’s website at www.munifin.fi.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC





Further information:

Esa Kallio

President and CEO

tel. +358 50 337 7953





MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet is over EUR 46 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.



Read more: www.munifin.fi

Attachments