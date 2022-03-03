Westland Insurance Acquires Stewart Morrison Insurance and Transure Insurance Inc., expands presence in Ontario

SURREY, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nation) Territory -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is excited to announce the acquisition of Stewart Morrison Insurance in Ontario. Stewart Morrison has offices in Lindsay, Fenelon Falls, Bobcaygeon, Port Perry and Peterborough.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Marlene Morrison Nicholls, Ken Nicholls and the entire Stewart Morrison team to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer of Westland. “Like Westland, Stewart Morrison is a second-generation brokerage that’s deeply rooted in its communities. Marlene Morrison Nicholls is a passionate leader in the industry who has built an enviable culture of exceptional client service, employee engagement, and community focus – the same core values on which her father founded the brokerage over sixty years ago and values that we strongly identify with at Westland. As we continue our journey of national expansion, we’re honoured to be able to serve five additional communities in Ontario through the tremendous group of insurance professionals at Stewart Morrison.”

Westland also extends a warm welcome to David Denault and his team at Transure Insurance Inc. of Waterdown, Ontario. David and his team enjoy a longstanding reputation for excellence in serving their transportation clients. With this acquisition, Westland deepens its investment in the transportation sector.

With these acquisitions, Westland now has over 2,200 employees serving communities across Canada, from BC to the Maritimes.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to business, personal, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

