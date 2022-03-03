New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241887/?utm_source=GNW

Reddy’s Laboratories and Celltrion Inc.



The global G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) market is expected to grow from $7.37 billion in 2021 to $7.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market consists of sales of G-CSF drugs and relates services. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor is a drug used to treat neutropenia, a disorder in which there is a lower-than-average number of white blood cells, caused by certain forms of chemotherapy.



The main types of G-CSF are lenograstim (granocyte), filgrastim (neupogen, zarzio, nivestim, accofil), long acting (pegylated) filgrastim (pegfilgrastim, neulasta, pelmeg, ziextenco) and lipegfilgrastim (lonquex).Lenograstim is a glycosylated recombinant therapeutic drug that is chemically similar to or identical to a naturally occurring human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF).



The different products include tablet, capsule, others and is used in oncological diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiencies, chronic and autoimmune disorders, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market.Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide.



According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, the global burden is projected to increase to 27.5 million active cancer incidents and 16.3 million cancer deaths primarily due to population growth and ageing. About 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. G-CSF is a class of growth factor which produces white blood cells in the bone marrow to minimize the risk of infection and sepsis. In cancer patients, G-CSF accelerates recovery and reduces mortality from neutropenia after chemotherapy for cancer. It can also reduce infection after certain forms of treatment for cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the G-CSF market.



The increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is another key factor driving the growth of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market.The prophylaxis with G-CSF decreases the occurrence of febrile neutropenia (FN), allowing patients to receive and stay on myelosuppressive chemotherapy.



The current use of G-CSF prophylaxis offers significant benefits including reducing incidents of febrile neutropenia by 3.3 million and cases of chemotherapy reduced dosage intensity by less than 85%, over the next 10 years. Therefore, the increasing demand for prophylaxis granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is expected to drive the growth of the granulocyte-colony stimulating factor market.



The high cost is a key factor limiting the growth of the G-CSF market.Improved chemotherapy administration is responsible for the rise in instant medical expenses in breast cancer patients receiving primary prophylactic (PP) G-CSF.



According to a study conducted by the American Journal of Managed Care, PPG-CSF administration in the first chemotherapy class was associated with a 57% increase in total Medicare costs during the study period, despite a fall in medical costs for neutropenia.Around 42% of the increase can be attributed to the rise in the costs of chemotherapy.



Each shot of PPG-CSF costs more than $250. Therefore, the high cost is expected to hinder the growth of the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market.



In June 2019, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical corporation, acquired Array BioPharma Inc. for $48 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion. This acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s innovative biopharmaceutical business and is expected to accelerate its growth trajectory, particularly in the long term. Array BioPharma Inc is a US-based company, is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer.



The countries covered in the G-CSF (Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________