Passage Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights

Presented positive interim biomarker, safety and efficacy data, including gains in developmental milestones, for Cohort 1 patients in Imagine-1 clinical trial for GM1 gangliosidosis

Dosed first patients in Cohorts 2 (late infantile, high dose) and 3 (early infantile, low dose) in Imagine-1 trial; interim data for both cohorts expected in second half of 2022

Continue to advance and expand robust and differentiated CNS pipeline in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program

Ended 2021 with strong cash position; cash on hand to fund operations to year-end 2023

Management to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET



PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and provided recent business highlights.

“Our focus continues to be on executing across our three clinical programs, and we are pleased to report that we have already achieved one of our key goals with the dosing of the first patients in Cohorts 2 and 3 for the Imagine-1 clinical trial for GM1 gangliosidosis,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Passage Bio. “We advanced to the additional cohorts following positive interim safety, biomarker and efficacy data for Cohort 1. We look forward to enrolling additional patients across all our clinical studies and providing more data throughout 2022, including initial biomarker and safety data from Cohorts 2 and 3 in Imagine-1 in the second half of the year.

“We are also excited to advance our robust and differentiated CNS pipeline in partnership with Penn’s Gene Therapy Program,” Dr. Goldsmith added. “We are employing a diversified portfolio strategy spanning pediatric and adult CNS indications, both rare and large, to create sustained value. Toward the end of last year, we announced the exercising of options for Canavan and Huntington’s Disease with the Gene Therapy Program, strengthening our pipeline to include nine programs in addition to our ongoing exploratory research programs in Alzheimer’s Disease and temporal lobe epilepsy. We look forward to sharing more information and data on our pipeline programs throughout 2022.”

Recent Highlights:

Imagine-1 for GM1 gangliosidosis and GALax-C for Krabbe Disease Highlighted at the 18th Annual WORLD Symposium in February: Passage Bio presented new clinical data, including developmental gains, for Cohort 1 patients in the Imagine-1 clinical trial for GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) in a late-breaking science presentation at the scientific conference. This presentation followed the positive interim safety and biomarker data first shared by the company in December 2021. Podium presentations were also delivered on the clinical trial designs for Imagine-1 and GALax-C.

Dosed first patients in Cohorts 2 (late infantile, high dose) and 3 (early infantile, low dose) of the Imagine-1 clinical trial in early 2022: This followed an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommendation to proceed in December 2021 following Cohort 1 interim data results.

Continuing to activate clinical sites in multiple countries to support three ongoing global clinical programs: To date, the company has activated clinical sites in the United States, Brazil, Canada, UK and Netherlands for its three clinical programs.

To date, the company has activated clinical sites in the United States, Brazil, Canada, UK and Netherlands for its three clinical programs. Expanded and further diversified CNS pipeline with two additional options with University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) in December 2021: Passage Bio enhanced its CNS pipeline with programs for Canavan and Huntington’s disease, bringing Passage Bio’s total licensed options to nine, alongside exploratory research programs in Alzheimer’s disease and Temporal Lobe Epilepsy. Under this strategic collaboration with GTP, Passage Bio’s pipeline includes five pediatric and four adult, monogenic CNS programs, three of which are currently in clinical development, and eight options remain.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:

Dose first patients in Phase 1/2 studies for Krabbe disease and FTD-GRN in early 2022. Additional clinical data milestone timing to be provided following dosing of first patients.

Submit Investigational New Drug application for Phase 1/2 clinical program for PBML04 (metachromatic leukodystrophy) in mid-2022.

Present interim safety and biomarker data for Cohorts 2 (late infantile, high dose) and 3 (early infantile, low dose) for Imagine-1 clinical trial for GM1 in 2H 2022.

Advance pipeline programs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, Parkinson’s disease, Canavan disease and Huntington’s disease.

Evaluate new product candidate programs with GTP to continue to expand pipeline in 2022.

Operationalize new pilot manufacturing suite by year-end 2022 at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, N.J., for scale-up capability to support R&D pipeline as well as future development plans.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $315.8 million as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $304.8 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company expects current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations to year-end 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $33.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $117.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.9 million and $81.8 million for the same quarter and year in 2020.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $17.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $60.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million and $30.1 million for the same quarter and year in 2020.

Net Loss: Net loss was $51.2 million, or a net loss of $0.95 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and $185.4 million, or a net loss of $3.48 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $38.9 million, or a net loss of $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and $112.2 million, or a net loss of $2.91 share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

Passage Bio, Inc.

Balance Sheets

December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,965 $ 135,002 Marketable securities 186,808 169,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,726 1,405 Prepaid research and development 7,567 10,961 Total current assets 325,066 317,183 Property and equipment, net 23,806 2,795 Other assets 6,204 8,029 Total assets $ 355,076 $ 328,007 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,448 $ 5,265 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,050 15,910 Total current liabilities 29,498 21,175 Deferred rent 6,921 2,077 Other liabilities - 41 Total liabilities 36,419 23,293 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized; 54,244,996 shares issued and 54,244,996 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 45,917,084 shares issued and 45,614,807 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 675,346 475,617 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (413 ) (12 ) Accumulated deficit (356,281 ) (170,895 ) Total stockholders’ equity 318,657 304,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 355,076 $ 328,007

Passage Bio, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss