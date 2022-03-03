Clene Nanomedicine to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that Clene will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



Roth 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, March 14, 2022

Presentation Time: 3:00 pm ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/clnn/1822892

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, March 15, 2022

Presentation Time: 8:40 am ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/clnn/2765322

Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference, March 28, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:00 pm ET



Live audio webcasts will be available for on-demand viewing for the Roth and Oppenheimer Conferences and will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.clene.com. A replay will be available after the events and archived on the website for 90 days.

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

