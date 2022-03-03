Global Creatinine Test Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $ 2,356.7 Million and Rise at a CAGR 16.1% during the Analysis Timeframe from 2022 to 2028 [170+Pages] | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Creatinine Test Market finds that Creatinine Test is majorly used to observe progress of acute kidney injury and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). There are three types of Creatinine Test named, urine test, creatinine clearance test and serum Creatinine Test. Factors such as, increasing prevalence of kidney disorders, availability of integrated and automated systems for overall urine analysis & rapidly improving technology are propelling the growth of Creatinine Test Market in upcoming years. The total Global Creatinine Test Market is estimated to reach USD 2,356.7 Million by 2028.



The Global Market valued at a revenue of USD 995.1 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

Market Dynamics :

Rapid Growth of Kidney Disorders Augments Market Demand

Since from past few years, there is rapid increase in kidney related disorders which requires multiple kidney treatments. The patient affected with kidney disorders require continuous monitoring of creatinine & albumin components and their ratios in their urine. With this regards, many urine analysis techniques and products are used, as urine analysis provides various applications in the diagnosis and management of kidney diseases. In addition, biochemical urine analysis is used to measure the level of chemical compounds such as, urobilinogen, bilirubin, creatinine, ketones, and glucose in the urine. Abnormal levels of these compounds display signs of acute kidney injuries, chronic kidney diseases or acute renal failure. Thus, increasing kidney disorders is driving the huge demand for Creatinine Test Market in the years to come.

Availability of Integrated and Automated Systems for Overall Urine Analysis Drives the Market

For rapid urine analysis, there are various integrated and automated systems available. For instance, standalone automated urine sediment analysers are used to analyse urine samples with minimum operator interference. Thus, there is huge demand for these devices in hospitals and diagnostic labs. As these devices provides great potential in the automated devices sector, many hospitals and diagnostic labs uses these devices to efficiently manage their workloads. Therefore, high usage of integrated and automated systems in multiple hospitals and diagnostic labs for overall urine analysis is accelerating the growth of Creatinine Test Market over the projected time span.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Accounted Largest Growth of Market

North America is accounted to mention high growth in Creatinine Test Market in 2021. Large healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of various kidney disorders, large presence of market players, and use of advance technology in new product development are some factors that bolster the growth of Creatinine Test Market in this region.

Asia Pacific predicted to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This growth is accounted owing to the rising demand for early diagnosis, availability of vast patient pool and rapidly improving technology in this region. In addition, increased government focus to reduce chronic kidney diseases is also expected to augment the growth of Creatinine Test Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Creatinine Test Market:

Bio Assay Systems

Abcam plc

Arbor Assays

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Sentinel CH. SpA

Dia Sys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Med Test Holdings, Inc. (Pointe Scientific, Inc.)

Abbexa Ltd.

General Atomics, Inc. (Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 175 Pages

Recent Developments:

December 2018: Siemens Healthineers and Healthy.io have joined forces to help broaden access to albumin-to-creatinine ratio testing and to make it easier for patients to comply with chronic kidney disease monitoring.

February, 2018: Siemens Healthineers received an FDA approval for its Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN) and Total Carbon Dioxide (TCO2) point-of-care tests to aid in the diagnosis of renal diseases and metabolic imbalances.

November, 2017: F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd acquired Viewics, Inc. to expand its leading position in the Integrated Core Lab with business analytics capabilities.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 995.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,356.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 16.1% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Test Type



• Blood Test



• Urine Test



• Others



Product



• Consumables



• Instruments



Application



• Urinary Tract Obstruction



• Renal Failure



• Kidney Cancer



• Glomerulonephritis



• Others



End Use



• Hospital and Clinics



• Diagnostic Centre



• Research Institutes Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

