Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Input and Vehicle Type, Propulsion and Region

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Input and Vehicle Type by Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



HVAC is the technology that is used for automotive cabin comfort for maintaining a pleasant temperature along with an ambient indoor condition in the vehicle. It is used to facilitate and manage the favorable and pleasant conditions inside the cabin by controlling the degree of the temperature. The basic operation of the HVAC system is convection and conduction. Heat is transferred from the region of low temperature to the region of high temperature in the vehicle due to pressure difference. Evaporator, condenser, compressor, and others are the major components of the HVAC system.



Consumers are increasingly spending on more comfort and luxury features in vehicles, propelling OEMs to integrate high-quality climate control systems. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to offer product differentiation in their products such as compact and lightweight HVAC systems. For instance, Denso developed a novel COA HVAC based on a new blower structure that offers a reduction in heat required by the system by 30%, reducing size and power consumption by 20%. This enables the company to offer HVAC systems to its clients, providing both environmental performance and energy efficiency. In addition, the rise in concerns in consumers regarding indoor air quality are further creating several growth prospects for the market.



The global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into type, vehicle type, sales channel, input, and vehicle type by propulsion. By type, it is further divided into automatic, and manual. By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into intercity buses which is subdivided into 9m, 10m, and 12m, coach buses which is further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, school buses which is further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, transit buses which is further segmented into 9m, 10m, and 12m, and trucks.

By sales channel, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, and aftermarket. By input, heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into engine powered HVAC and electric powered HVAC. By vehicle type by propulsion, the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is segmented into intercity buses which is further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, coach buses which is further segmented into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, school buses which is further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, transit buses which is further segmented into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell, and trucks which is further divided into IC engine, hybrid/electric, and fuel cell. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market with detailed impact analysis.

The current heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is quantitatively analyzed from 2010 to 2027 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets/ Market attractiveness analysis

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles

3.5.1.2. Development of Intelligent Transport System

3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for electric buses

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High installation and maintenance cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of eco-friendly refrigerants

3.5.3.2. Increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations

3.5.3.3. Augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems

3.5.4. Challenges

3.5.4.1. The fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems

3.5.4.2. Adverse effect of HVAC systems on a range of the automobile

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.7. Supply chain analysis

3.8. Europe bus HVAC market: Pricing Analysis

3.9. Macro-economic factors analysis

3.10. Key buying criteria

3.11. Pricing analysis: by market players



CHAPTER 4: HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HVAC MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HVAC MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE



CHAPTER 6: HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HVAC MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL



CHAPTER 7: HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HVAC MARKET, BY INPUT

CHAPTER 8: HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HVAC MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE BY PROPULSION



CHAPTER 9: HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE HVAC MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Competitor dashboard

10.2. Competitive benchmarking

10.3. COACHAIR PTY LTD

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. DENSO CORPORATION

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. R&D expenditure

10.4.7. Business performance

10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. EBERSPACHER GRUPPE GMBH & CO. KG

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Operating business segments

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. R&D expenditure

10.5.6. Business performance

10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. GRAYSON THERMAL SYSTEMS

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. INTERNACIONAL HISPACOLD SA

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. JAPAN CLIMATE SYSTEMS CORPORATION

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.9. KONVEKTA AG

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. MAHLE GmbH

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.11. MOBILE CLIMATE CONTROL, INC.

10.11.1. Company overview

10.11.2. Company snapshot

10.11.3. Operating business segments

10.11.4. Product portfolio

10.11.5. R&D expenditure

10.11.6. Business performance

10.11.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.12. PROAIR LLC

10.12.1. Company overview

10.12.2. Key executives

10.12.3. Company snapshot

10.12.4. Product portfolio

10.13. SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

10.13.1. Company overview

10.13.2. Key executives

10.13.3. Company snapshot

10.13.4. Product portfolio

10.13.5. R&D expenditure

10.13.6. Business performance

10.13.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.14. SIDWAL REFRIGERATION INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

10.14.1. Company overview

10.14.2. Key executives

10.14.3. Company snapshot

10.14.4. Product portfolio

10.15. SUBROS LIMITED

10.15.1. Company overview

10.15.2. Key executives

10.15.3. Company snapshot

10.15.4. Product portfolio

10.15.5. Business performance

10.16. SUTRAK CORPORATION

10.16.1. Company overview

10.16.2. Key executives

10.16.3. Company snapshot

10.16.4. Product portfolio

10.17. TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

10.17.1. Company overview

10.17.2. Key executives

10.17.3. Company snapshot

10.17.4. Operating business segments

10.17.5. Product portfolio

10.17.6. R&D expenditure

10.17.7. Business performance

10.17.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.18. TRANSACNR

10.18.1. Company overview

10.18.2. Key executives

10.18.3. Company snapshot

10.18.4. Product portfolio

10.19. VALEO

10.19.1. Company overview

10.19.2. Company snapshot

10.19.3. Operating business segments

10.19.4. Product portfolio

10.19.5. R&D expenditure

10.19.6. Business performance

10.19.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.20. WEBASTO GROUP

10.20.1. Company overview

10.20.2. Key executives

10.20.3. Company snapshot

10.20.4. Operating business segments

10.20.5. Product portfolio

10.20.6. R&D expenditure

10.20.7. Business performance

10.20.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.21. ZHENGZHOU GUCHEN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

10.21.1. Company overview

10.21.2. Company snapshot

10.21.3. Product portfolio

10.21.4. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgxexm