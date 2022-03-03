Emerging Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers Market Clinical Trials Sales Insight 2028

Delhi, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

The advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors has greatly revolutionized the field of cancer therapeutics. However, the therapeutic success was limited to few patients due to tumor resistance, absence of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), and presence of inhibitory myeloid cells. Moreover, the onset of immune related adverse events has been a major reason to discontinue the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors. To overcome this, researchers are continuously untangling the biology of inhibitory receptors to increase response rate and limit side-effects.

Genomic analyses by researchers have led to identification of several other co-stimulatory immunoreceptors. These co-inhibitory receptors include T cell immunoglobulin mucin domain 3 (TIM3), lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG3), cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) and T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT). Their ligands are expressed on cancer cells and/or immune cells in many tumors. Recently, TIGIT and LAG-3 have gained considerable interest among scientists owing to their critical role in cancer development and therapeutic potential for drug development. These drugs are widely used in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 or CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors and have demonstrated to overcome the drug resistance associated with them.

The therapeutic potential of costimulatory immunoreceptors has led to development of several monoclonal antibodies targeting LAG-3 or TIGIT in various hematological malignancies. Currently, no therapeutic drug has entered the market but the pipeline is highly crowded which suggests their promising future in the overall cancer therapeutics market. For instance, the major drugs targeting LAG-3 include Relatlimab, LAG525, MGD013, Eftilagimod Alpha, MK4280, and others. In contrast, TIGIT targeting antibodies include Tiragolumab, Ociperlimab, Vibostolimab, and ASP-8374. Retalimab developed by Roche represents the most advance stage drug in the pipeline which is present in phase-III trials. Moreover, the drug has received breakthrough therapy designation by FDA in 2021, and is expected to be launched in market by 2022.

Further, enhancement in the field of science and technology has led to development of their effective counterparts, bispecific antibodies. Several pharmaceutical companies are actively developing bispecific antibodies which have several advantages in comparison to conventional monoclonal antibodies in terms of cost effectiveness, small size, and enhanced efficacy. For instance in 2021, Shanghai Helnius Biotech announced the filing of a clinical trial for HLX301, Recombinant Humanized Anti-PDL1 and Anti-TIGIT Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors in Australia. Apart from this, EpiMab Biotherapeutics also received study may precede letter from US FDA for its novel bispecific antibody, EMB-02 which targets PD-1 and LAG-3.

The global LAG-3 and TIGIT inhibitor market is highly competitive in nature, with major players focused on adoption of various strategies such as product innovation, product launches, and approvals, research and development investment for advancement in nanotechnology, mergers and acquisitions as their developmental strategies to sustain the competitive environment of global market. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis has signed an option, collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), expanding the company’s research and development activities in immuno-oncology. Moreover, BeiGene and Nanjing Leads Biolabs also announced collaboration agreement granting BeiGene worldwide research, development and manufacturing rights and exclusive commercialization rights outside of China to LBL-007, a novel investigational antibody targeting the LAG-3 pathway.

It is estimated that LAG-3 inhibitor will enter the market in 2022 while TIGIT inhibitor is expected to enter the market by 2023. The rapid product launches in the market will drive the growth of market during the forthcoming years.

