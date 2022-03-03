IBI Group Announces U.S. Leadership Appointments

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Hoisington to Director, USA, along with the appointment of several other key U.S. regional leaders into new roles.



In his new role, Mr. Hoisington is responsible for leading unified growth and integration across IBI’s core technology-driven competencies in the Intelligence, Buildings and Infrastructure sectors, and executing on IBI’s strategic plan to grow its urban environment and infrastructure design presence across the entire U.S. market.

In his previous role as Director of Major Projects, U.S. and Michigan Office Lead, Mr. Hoisington led the growth and diversification of IBI’s Michigan practice across all sectors. A licensed civil engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in leading projects in the engineering, architecture, transportation, planning and technology space, he will remain based out of IBI’s office in Southfield, MI.

“Mr. Hoisington has been a major driver of IBI’s success in the U.S. market to date,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “In particular, he has led major initiatives in the automotive sector that are significant proof points of IBI’s ability to use design and technology to drive prosperity, sustainability and improvements in the human experience.”

Other key IBI U.S. leadership moves announced today, include:

Leslie Young promoted to Director, Managing Principal from Director of Operations for USA West and Managing Director of IBI’s Los Angeles office. In her new role, Ms. Young — a recognized leader in the Southern California architecture and design community — will help IBI U.S. develop a diversified and strategically aligned portfolio of work that places an emphasis on partnerships and innovation, and which fully leverages collaboration between IBI’s practice sectors and offices.



Ari Bose promoted to Director, US Sector Lead, Buildings from Director, Buildings Lead, USA East. In his new position, Mr. Bose will provide leadership and focus to increase the breadth and depth of the IBI portfolio of Buildings projects in the U.S. An architect and sustainable design specialist with nearly 20 years of experience in the field, Mr. Bose has been with IBI since 2017, playing an instrumental role in developing successful contractor relationships on major Design-Build and P3 projects, and in developing new business opportunities for IBI.



Susan Christensen promoted to Director, Operations USA from Director, Operations Lead, USA East. With this promotion, Ms. Christensen’s current role will be expanded to all offices across the U.S., where she will work to unify and grow IBI’s operational services and reporting structures across the country. Ms. Christensen has over 20 years of experience in marketing management and communications, operations, business development, and global brand management.

IBI Group currently employs over 3,300 staff globally, many of which are located strategically throughout the U.S. to offer client solutions informed by local knowledge and global experience. Across the U.S., the firm is currently working on many distinguished projects in their Intelligence, Buildings and Infrastructure sectors, including:

For more information and/or to connect with IBI Group, please contact David Bosworth at david@bullseye-communications.com or 1-416-846-3540.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

