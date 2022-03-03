Worldwide Big Data as a Service Industry to 2026 - Attractive Investment in IT Sectors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data as a Service Market (2021-2026) by Solution, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Organization Size, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Big Data as a Service Market is estimated to be USD 78.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 304.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.2%.



Market Dynamics

Growing demand in industries to gain actionable insights from big data and growth in data due to digitization and automation is majorly driving the market growth. The adoption of Big Data services for enhancing internal efficiency is trending across the industry verticals. Various public and private sectors use Big Data to develop faster results, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats. However, data security concerns and lack of awareness of BDaaS solutions and professional expertise are expected to hinder the market growth.



Rapid Advancement of Cloud Ai, Ml, IoT, and advanced analytics is expected to increase opportunities for the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Big Data as a Service Market is segmented further based on Solution, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Organization Size, and Geography.

By Solution Type, the market is classified as Hadoop as a Service (HDaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS), and Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS).

By Industry Vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others.

By Deployment, the market is classified as Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud.

By Organization Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 1010data, Accenture, Amazon Web Services Inc., Dell EMC and Century link, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Big Data as a Service Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for a Unified Solution

4.1.2 Reduction in Implementation Cost

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complexity in Data Consolidation

4.2.2 Regulatory Compliance and Security Issues

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Rise in Demand for Advanced Analytics and Data Warehousing Solutions

4.3.2 Attractive Investment in IT Sectors

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Privacy Concerns

4.4.2 Lack of Awareness of BDaaS Solutions



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Solution Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Data as a Service (DaaS)

6.3 Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS)

6.4 Hadoop as a Service (HdaaS)



7 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud



8 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Retail and E-Commerce

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 BFSI

8.6 IT & Telecom

8.7 Government

8.8 Others



9 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises



10 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 America

10.2.1 Argentina

10.2.2 Brazil

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Chile

10.2.5 Colombia

10.2.6 Mexico

10.2.7 Peru

10.2.8 United States

10.2.9 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Austria

10.3.2 Belgium

10.3.3 Denmark

10.3.4 Finland

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Germany

10.3.7 Italy

10.3.8 Netherlands

10.3.9 Norway

10.3.10 Poland

10.3.11 Russia

10.3.12 Spain

10.3.13 Sweden

10.3.14 Switzerland

10.3.15 United Kingdom

10.3.16 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Egypt

10.4.2 Israel

10.4.3 Qatar

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

10.4.6 United Arab Emirates

10.4.7 Rest of MEA

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Australia

10.5.2 Bangladesh

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Indonesia

10.5.6 Japan

10.5.7 Malaysia

10.5.8 Philippines

10.5.9 Singapore

10.5.10 South Korea

10.5.11 Sri Lanka

10.5.12 Thailand

10.5.13 Taiwan

10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 1010data

12.2 Accenture

12.3 Amazon Web Services

12.4 CenturyLink

12.5 Cisco

12.6 Cloudera

12.7 Dell EMC

12.8 GoodData

12.9 Google

12.10 Guavus

12.11 Hewlett Packard

12.12 Hitachi Vantara

12.13 International Business Machines

12.14 IRI

12.15 MapR Technologies

12.16 Microsoft

12.17 MicroStrategy

12.18 Oracle

12.19 Qubole

12.20 Salesforce

12.21 SAP

12.22 SAS Institute

12.23 Splunk

12.24 SunGard Data Systems

12.25 TeraData

12.26 UST Global

12.27 Wipro

13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhwhmp

Attachment