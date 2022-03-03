Worldwide Big Data as a Service Industry to 2026 - Attractive Investment in IT Sectors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data as a Service Market (2021-2026) by Solution, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Organization Size, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Big Data as a Service Market is estimated to be USD 78.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 304.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.2%.
Market Dynamics
Growing demand in industries to gain actionable insights from big data and growth in data due to digitization and automation is majorly driving the market growth. The adoption of Big Data services for enhancing internal efficiency is trending across the industry verticals. Various public and private sectors use Big Data to develop faster results, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats. However, data security concerns and lack of awareness of BDaaS solutions and professional expertise are expected to hinder the market growth.
Rapid Advancement of Cloud Ai, Ml, IoT, and advanced analytics is expected to increase opportunities for the market.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Big Data as a Service Market is segmented further based on Solution, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Organization Size, and Geography.
- By Solution Type, the market is classified as Hadoop as a Service (HDaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS), and Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS).
- By Industry Vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others.
- By Deployment, the market is classified as Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud.
- By Organization Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.
- By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are 1010data, Accenture, Amazon Web Services Inc., Dell EMC and Century link, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Big Data as a Service Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for a Unified Solution
4.1.2 Reduction in Implementation Cost
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Complexity in Data Consolidation
4.2.2 Regulatory Compliance and Security Issues
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The Rise in Demand for Advanced Analytics and Data Warehousing Solutions
4.3.2 Attractive Investment in IT Sectors
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Privacy Concerns
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness of BDaaS Solutions
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Solution Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Data as a Service (DaaS)
6.3 Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS)
6.4 Hadoop as a Service (HdaaS)
7 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Public Cloud
7.3 Private Cloud
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
8 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Healthcare
8.3 Retail and E-Commerce
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 BFSI
8.6 IT & Telecom
8.7 Government
8.8 Others
9 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
10 Global Big Data as a Service Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 America
10.2.1 Argentina
10.2.2 Brazil
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Chile
10.2.5 Colombia
10.2.6 Mexico
10.2.7 Peru
10.2.8 United States
10.2.9 Rest of Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Austria
10.3.2 Belgium
10.3.3 Denmark
10.3.4 Finland
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Germany
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Netherlands
10.3.9 Norway
10.3.10 Poland
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Spain
10.3.13 Sweden
10.3.14 Switzerland
10.3.15 United Kingdom
10.3.16 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Egypt
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Qatar
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 South Africa
10.4.6 United Arab Emirates
10.4.7 Rest of MEA
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Australia
10.5.2 Bangladesh
10.5.3 China
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Indonesia
10.5.6 Japan
10.5.7 Malaysia
10.5.8 Philippines
10.5.9 Singapore
10.5.10 South Korea
10.5.11 Sri Lanka
10.5.12 Thailand
10.5.13 Taiwan
10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 1010data
12.2 Accenture
12.3 Amazon Web Services
12.4 CenturyLink
12.5 Cisco
12.6 Cloudera
12.7 Dell EMC
12.8 GoodData
12.9 Google
12.10 Guavus
12.11 Hewlett Packard
12.12 Hitachi Vantara
12.13 International Business Machines
12.14 IRI
12.15 MapR Technologies
12.16 Microsoft
12.17 MicroStrategy
12.18 Oracle
12.19 Qubole
12.20 Salesforce
12.21 SAP
12.22 SAS Institute
12.23 Splunk
12.24 SunGard Data Systems
12.25 TeraData
12.26 UST Global
12.27 Wipro
13 Appendix
