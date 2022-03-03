Global Automotive Radar Market (2021 to 2026) - by Range, Frequency, Application, Vehicle Type and Geography

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Radar Market (2021-2026) by Range, Frequency, Application, Vehicle Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Radar Market is estimated to be USD 4.73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rise in demand for safety features and increasing sales of luxury cars are driving the market growth. Technological advancements and increasing awareness among people provide growth opportunities to the market.



However, high cost and complex structure factors are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, lower efficiency and shorter wavelength are major challenges in the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Radar Market is segmented further based on Range, Frequency, Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

By Range, the market is classified as and Short-Range Radar, Medium-Range Radar & Long Range Radar.

By Frequency, the market is classified as 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79GHz.

By Application, the market is classified as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), and Intelligent Park Assist.

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as Passenger Car (PC) and Commercial Vehicle (CV).

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Denso, Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, NXP, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Radar Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Demand and Government Regulations for Safety Features

4.1.2 Increase in Adoption of ADAS Technology by OEMs

4.1.3 Increasing Sales of Luxury Cars

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Usage of Radar Detectors Considered as Illegal in Some Countries

4.2.2 High Cost and Complex Structure

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancements

4.3.2 Digital Transformation Instead of Analog/RF

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Issues Related to Equipment Calibration and Testing

4.4.2 Shorter Wavelength



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Short Range Radar (SRR)

6.3 Medium Range Radar (MRR)

6.4 Long Range Radar (LRR)



7 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Frequency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 24 GHz

7.3 77 GHz

7.4 79 GHz



1. Global Automotive Radar Market, By Application

2. Introduction

3. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

4. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

5. Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

6. Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

7. Intelligent Park Assist



8 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car (PC)

8.3 Commercial Vehicles (CV)



9 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 America

9.2.1 Argentina

9.2.2 Brazil

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Chile

9.2.5 Colombia

9.2.6 Mexico

9.2.7 Peru

9.2.8 United States

9.2.9 Rest of Americas

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Austria

9.3.2 Belgium

9.3.3 Denmark

9.3.4 Finland

9.3.5 France

9.3.6 Germany

9.3.7 Italy

9.3.8 Netherlands

9.3.9 Norway

9.3.10 Poland

9.3.11 Russia

9.3.12 Spain

9.3.13 Sweden

9.3.14 Switzerland

9.3.15 United Kingdom

9.3.16 Rest of Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Egypt

9.4.2 Israel

9.4.3 Qatar

9.4.4 Saudi Arabia

9.4.5 South Africa

9.4.6 United Arab Emirates

9.4.7 Rest of MEA

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 Australia

9.5.2 Bangladesh

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 India

9.5.5 Indonesia

9.5.6 Japan

9.5.7 Malaysia

9.5.8 Philippines

9.5.9 Singapore

9.5.10 South Korea

9.5.11 Sri Lanka

9.5.12 Thailand

9.5.13 Taiwan

9.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Analog Devices

11.2 Autoliv

11.3 Continental

11.4 Delphi Automotive

11.5 Denso

11.6 Fujitsu

11.7 HELLA

11.8 Infineon Technologies

11.9 Infineon Technologies

11.10 Mitsubishi Electric

11.11 Nidec Elesys

11.12 NXP

11.13 RadSee Technologies

11.14 Robert Bosch

11.15 Rohde & Schwarz

11.16 Symeo

11.17 STMicroelectronics

11.18 Texas Instruments

11.19 TungThih Electronic

11.20 Valeo

11.21 Veoneer

11.22 ZF Friedrichshafen



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpr80t

Attachment