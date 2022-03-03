Mydecine To Attend March Investor Conferences

DENVER, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced the company will be attending three conferences for investors in March – the 34th Annual Roth Conference, the Oppenheimer & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference and Maxim Group’s Virtual Growth Conference.



Members of Mydecine’s management team will be available for one-on-one or small group meetings with participants. To schedule a meeting, please email contact@mydecineinc.com .

The 34th Annual ROTH Conference, hosted by ROTH Capital Partners, will be held in person March 13-15, 2022, in Dana Point, California at the Ritz Carlton - Laguna Niguel. Click here for more information.

The Oppenheimer & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference 2022 will be a virtual event held March 15-16. Click here for more information.

The 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest, will be held March 28-30. Click here for more information.

Mydecine is well positioned for opportunity as industry-wide research shows promise for psychedelic medicine to treat mental health and addiction disorders. In the growing smoking cessation market, for example, Mydecine is leading the only industry-sponsored clinical trial assessing psilocybin for nicotine addiction.

Investor meetings will focus on the company’s research and development pipeline, patent strategies, and clinical trials involving targeted drug candidates and therapeutic areas.

Learn more about Mydecine’s drug development process by visiting their YouTube channel here .

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Sign up for Mydecine’s newsletter by scrolling to the bottom of this page .

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact

Morgan Kervitsky, Director of Marketing

pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations

Morgan Kervitsky, Director of Marketing

contact@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “intends”, “anticipated”, “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.



