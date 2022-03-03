Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Carlo Incerti, M.D., to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Carlo Incerti, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Incerti has more than three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including in rare disease drug development.



“We are excited to have Carlo joining the Board as we advance Dyne’s programs into the clinic. He brings an extensive track record in global drug development, including from his time at Sanofi Genzyme where he played a leading role in pioneering therapies for rare and genetic diseases,” said Jason Rhodes, chairman of Dyne’s Board of Directors. “Carlo will be a great asset to Dyne, and we look forward to benefiting from his substantial expertise as we execute in the clinic.”

“I am enthusiastic about the potential of Dyne’s platform and pipeline to help address the urgent need for new therapeutic options for serious muscle diseases, given I have dedicated the majority of my career to the development of medicines for rare disorders,” said Dr. Incerti. “I look forward to partnering with other members of the Board and the leadership team as the company prepares to initiate its first clinical trials this year and furthers its mission of delivering life-transforming therapies for patients.”

Dr. Incerti is currently an operating partner at Forbion, a life sciences venture capital firm. Previously, he held several positions of increasing responsibility during his more than 25 years at Sanofi Genzyme, including senior vice president, chief medical officer and head of global medical affairs. He also served as senior vice president of global market access and held various roles at Genzyme’s European headquarters. He is chairman of the Board at Inversago Pharma, EryDel SpA, Azafaros B.V., VectorY Therapeutics, and a member of the Board of Numab Therapeutics AG. Dr. Incerti is also a founding member of the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium. He received his medical degree from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of therapeutic programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

