Dante Labs announces expansion of its Whole Genome Sequencing test with enhanced and broader offering

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced the expansion of its Dante 30X Whole Genome Sequencing Test with personalized interpretation leveraging Dante’s proprietary Extensa Software Platform.



The expanded offering includes sequencing in Dante’s clinically validated and authorized labs. Notable improvements include:

enhanced reports with monthly updates for Dante’s customers,

the most comprehensive suite of reports available for whole genome sequencing,

the most affordable 30X whole genome,

and one additional report delivered to customers per month - for free.

“This achievement is a milestone for Dante users and targets the growing need for comprehensive and affordable whole genome sequencing on a global scale,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “We are continually working to improve our offering as the field of genomics advances, and this is a tremendous step forward to bring best-in-class genomics to more people at affordable prices.”

Whole Genome Sequencing is superior to traditional small panels in that it is the broadest and most comprehensive DNA analysis. This more personalized approach delivers clinical answers to prevent, track and treat diseases without missing certain variants missed by more targeted approaches.

Dante’s Extensa software platform is a proprietary, scalable solution to interpret and transform genomic information into clinically actionable results.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

