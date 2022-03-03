Achiko AG Production and Sales Update

Unique Chemistry with DNA Aptamers Completing Pre-Sales Validation Testing

Completing Pre-Sales Validation Testing in Indonesia

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (OTCQB: ACHKF; SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) today announced an update to its production and sales plans for its Covid-19 testing platform AptameX™ in Q2 2022.

The Company is currently completing pre-sales validation processes in Indonesia, and is moving to establishing supply chain from Taiwan to the rest of the world. Future market development in Indonesia will be supported by the Company’s presence in Indonesia and supply from Taiwan. Global demand will be met by resources in Taiwan, Spain and Australia. Additionally, it is commencing a clinical investigation report in Australia as part of its international sales effort, and as the last remaining key part of its CE Mark.

“As President Biden announced in his State of the Union Address this week, the response to Covid-19 is moving to test and treat,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. “AptameX’s unique chemistry gives it performance advantages over other rapid tests and a price and time performance advantage over molecular approaches such as RT-PCR.”

“As the world moves to treating Covid-19 as endemic, we believe that the demand for testing shifts but in the end, becomes larger as a whole. It’s great to see some countries like the United Kingdom moving quickly to a new normal, however as the situation in Hong Kong and other countries shows, this is likely to be a challenging future,” added Goh.

AptameX is based around the use of DNA aptamers encoded to the S1 protein, in a colloidal gold solution with the results obtained using a UV Spectrophotometer and software. Unlike antigen-based rapid tests which are based around an antigen reacting with the N1 protein, the S1 is exposed on the surface of the virion in 24 to 40 or so spikes.

“As our recent classification results show, unique chemistry has both been an asset for the company and a liability with it taking longer to commercialize and register something new. We’ve been doing this largely over Zoom. We’re over the hump of it now, and as some travel opens up we’re expecting things to accelerate from here,” said Goh.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (OTCQB: ACHKF; SIX: ACHI.SW; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.



Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameX™ and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat﻿™. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

