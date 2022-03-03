Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):



Consolidated revenue of $14.1 million, up 13% year-over-year

Non-GAAP consolidated operating loss of $2.1 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations



Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Consolidated revenue was $14.1 million, up 13% from $12.5 million year-over-year and down 10% from the prior quarter. Reported revenue excludes revenue from discontinued operations in Asia Pacific. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net loss attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.0 million for Q4 2021. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net loss from continuing operations was $3.0 million. EPS from continuing operations was ($0.25), compared to $0.02 in the prior-year period. GAAP operating loss was $3.4 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit (loss) excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.3 million), stock option expenses ($1.0 million), and severance-related expenses ($0.1 million). See section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.



“The surge of the Omicron variant and related increased safety measures during Q4 2021 affected our reported revenue and operating income,” said Holger Bartel, Global CEO. "We believe this to be a short-term effect. We expect the Company’s financial performance to significantly improve in 2022.”

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2021, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $45.0 million. Net cash used in operations was $17.4 million. Cash was used primarily in connection with the payment of accounts payable and merchant payables as well an increase in accounts receivables of $8.8 million related to switching to a more efficient payment processor. The switch also increased deposits by $5.5 million during a transition period. There were no significant capital expenditures.

Reserve

Reported revenues are net of a reserve of $4.7 million related to commissions earned from refundable vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue, which lowered revenue and operating income by $1.6 million for the quarter.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $8.6 million. Operating loss for Q4 2021 was $2.2 million, compared to an operating profit of $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 77% year-over-year to $4.8 million. Operating loss for Q4 2021 was $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.4 million in the prior-year period.

Jack’s Flight Club

On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack’s Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack’s Flight Club revenue decreased 13% year-over-year to $803,000. Non-GAAP operating income for Q4 2021 was $292,000, compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $532,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, which includes $275,000 in amortization of intangible assets related to the accounting of the acquisition, Jack’s Flight Club's reported net loss was $19,000, with $11,000 attributable to Travelzoo.

Licensing

In June of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo’s brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo’s brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo’s existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $1,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2021. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of December 31, 2021, we had 30.3 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.9 million as of December 31, 2021, up 4% from December 31, 2020. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 8.4 million as of December 31, 2021, down 4% from December 31, 2020. Jack’s Flight Club had 1.8 million subscribers as of December 31, 2021, up 6% from December 31, 2020.

Discontinued Operations

As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

Income tax benefit was $248,000 in Q4 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $368,000 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo’s calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called “non-GAAP operating profit (loss)” in this press release and today’s earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance- related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead

We currently expect substantially higher revenue and a return to profitability in Q1 2022. We continue to see a trend of recovery of our revenue. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future—while revenue is expected to grow.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call; and access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 14,139 $ 12,483 $ 63,190 $ 53,601 Cost of revenues 2,993 2,795 11,525 10,563 Gross profit 11,146 9,688 51,665 43,038 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,455 6,305 30,294 30,616 Product development 538 495 2,590 3,081 General and administrative 5,573 3,785 19,753 20,494 Impairment of intangible asset and goodwill — — — 2,920 Total operating expenses 14,566 10,585 52,637 57,111 Operating loss (3,420 ) (897 ) (972 ) (14,073 ) Other income, net 144 677 4,006 455 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (3,276 ) (220 ) 3,034 (13,618 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (248 ) (368 ) 1,863 (2,438 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (3,028 ) 148 1,171 (11,180 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (8 ) 554 (13 ) (3,390 ) Net income (loss) (3,036 ) 702 1,158 (14,570 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (8 ) (25 ) (9 ) (1,147 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo $ (3,028 ) $ 727 $ 1,167 $ (13,423 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ (3,020 ) $ 173 $ 1,180 $ (10,033 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ (8 ) $ 554 $ (13 ) $ (3,390 ) Income (loss) per share—basic Continuing operations $ (0.25 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ (0.88 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.05 $ — $ (0.30 ) Net income (loss) per share —basic $ (0.25 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ (1.18 ) Income (loss) per share—diluted Continuing operations $ (0.25 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ (0.88 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.05 $ — $ (0.30 ) Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ (0.25 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ (1.18 ) Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 12,050 11,315 11,646 11,344 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 12,050 11,315 11,646 11,344 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 12,050 12,605 12,991 11,344 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 12,050 12,605 11,646 11,344





Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,815 $ 63,061 Accounts receivable, net 15,305 4,519 Prepaid income taxes 3,239 931 Deposits 190 137 Prepaid expenses and other 2,851 1,166 Assets from discontinued operations 71 230 Total current assets 65,471 70,044 Deposits and other 6,784 745 Deferred tax assets 3,949 5,067 Restricted cash 1,142 1,178 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,700 8,541 Property and equipment, net 659 1,347 Intangible assets, net 3,426 4,534 Goodwill 10,944 10,944 Total assets $ 100,075 $ 102,400 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,981 $ 6,996 Merchant payables 68,678 57,104 Accrued expenses and other 9,734 8,649 Deferred revenue 1,733 2,688 Operating lease liabilities 3,180 3,587 PPP notes payable (current portion) — 2,849 Income tax payable 185 326 Liabilities from discontinued operations 485 671 Total current liabilities 87,976 82,870 PPP notes payables — 814 Deferred tax liabilities — 357 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,111 10,774 Other long-term liabilities 2,364 1,085 Total liabilities 99,451 95,900 Non-controlling interest 4,600 4,609 Common stock 126 114 Treasury stock (at cost) (5,488 ) — Additional paid-in capital 4,415 6,239 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 764 (403 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,793 ) (4,059 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (3,976 ) 1,891 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 100,075 $ 102,400





Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,036 ) $ 702 $ 1,158 $ (14,570 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 412 508 1,820 2,314 Stock-based compensation 960 960 3,748 6,203 Deferred income tax (259 ) (1,666 ) 813 (3,413 ) Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill — — — 2,920 Gain on notes payable settlement — — — (1,500 ) Gain on long-lived assets — (822 ) — (385 ) Loss on equity investment in WeGo — — — 474 Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo — (468 ) — (468 ) Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness — — (3,588 ) — Net foreign currency effects (73 ) (143 ) (373 ) (685 ) Provision for (reversal of) loss on accounts receivable and other reserves 1,667 1,452 (58 ) 5,375 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,321 ) (50 ) (10,169 ) 6,196 Prepaid income taxes (366 ) (610 ) (2,373 ) 75 Prepaid expenses and other 1,381 (443 ) (8,092 ) 1,183 Accounts payable (7,765 ) (13,457 ) (2,740 ) (748 ) Merchant payables (4,307 ) 23,604 12,179 44,136 Accrued expenses and other 785 (731 ) 333 (2,112 ) Income tax payable 125 (61 ) (138 ) (540 ) Other liabilities (563 ) 660 (597 ) 2,564 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (17,360 ) 9,435 (8,077 ) 47,019 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — — (679 ) Other investment — — — (430 ) Proceeds from investment 133 — 133 — Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo — 2,607 — 2,607 Purchases of property and equipment (5 ) (1 ) (29 ) (253 ) Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets — 822 — 822 Net cash provided by investing activities 128 3,428 104 2,067 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (3,905 ) — (5,488 ) (1,205 ) Payment of promissory notes — (1,700 ) (110 ) (9,500 ) Proceeds from notes payable — — — 3,663 Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement (148 ) 60 (5,572 ) 60 Net cash used in financing activities (4,053 ) (1,640 ) (11,170 ) (6,982 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (127 ) 1,178 (253 ) 1,571 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,412 ) 12,401 (19,396 ) 43,675 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 66,401 51,984 64,385 20,710 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 44,989 $ 64,385 $ 44,989 $ 64,385





Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 8,678 $ 4,658 $ 803 $ — $ 14,139 Intersegment revenue (99 ) 99 — — — Total net revenues 8,579 4,757 803 — 14,139 Operating income (loss) $ (2,240 ) $ (1,197 ) $ 17 $ — $ (3,420 ) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 8,858 $ 2,703 $ 922 $ — $ 12,483 Intersegment revenue 12 (12 ) — — — Total net revenues 8,870 2,691 922 — 12,483 Operating income (loss) $ 1,318 $ (2,414 ) $ 199 $ — $ (897 )





Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 41,683 $ 18,161 $ 3,346 $ — $ 63,190 Intersegment revenue 363 (363 ) — — — Total net revenues 42,046 17,798 3,346 — 63,190 Operating income (loss) $ 414 $ (1,520 ) $ 134 $ — $ (972 ) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 34,663 $ 15,409 $ 3,537 $ (8 ) $ 53,601 Intersegment revenue 249 (257 ) — 8 — Total net revenues 34,912 15,152 3,537 — 53,601 Operating loss $ (5,056 ) $ (6,195 ) $ (2,814 ) $ (8 ) $ (14,073 )





Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating expense $ 14,566 $ 10,585 $ 52,637 $ 57,111 Non-GAAP adjustments: Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A) — — — 2,920 Amortization of intangibles (B) 275 333 1,108 1,277 Stock option expenses (C) 960 958 3,747 6,201 Severance-related expenses (D) 87 153 580 1,292 Non-GAAP operating expense 13,244 9,141 47,202 45,421 GAAP operating loss (3,420 ) (897 ) (972 ) (14,073 ) Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D) 1,322 1,444 5,435 11,690 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (2,098 ) 547 4,463 (2,383 )

Investor Relations:

Almira Pusch

ir@travelzoo.com