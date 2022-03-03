Sotera Health Launches Free Digital Educational Platform from Industry Thought Leaders

New Sotera Health Academy offers curated content created by industry experts from Nelson Labs, Sterigenics, and Nordion to support MedTech and Pharmaceutical Customers



CLEVELAND, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing, and advisory services for the healthcare industry, announced today the launch of the Sotera Health Academy (“Academy”). The Academy combines content curated by industry thought leaders from Sotera Health’s three businesses—Nelson Labs, Sterigenics, and Nordion—to help companies mitigate regulatory risk and enhance product speed to market.

“From product conception to commercialization, each stage in the lifecycle of a medical device, pharmaceutical, or commercial product poses unique challenges for manufacturers, especially when patient safety is paramount,” said Jeffery R. Nelson, Chairman, Nelson Labs. “The free educational resources contained in the Sotera Health Academy cover a wide range of key topics to help customers build the knowledge they need for today and prepare them for the regulatory requirements of tomorrow so they can confidently achieve their company’s goals.”

Containing over 100 hours of curated content from introductory sterilization and lab testing topics to advanced, in-depth learning, the Academy includes over 150 webinars, whitepapers, and eBooks from more than 75 industry experts with new material added continually. With Sotera Health’s recent acquisition of Regulatory Compliance Associates (RCA), a premier provider of quality and regulatory advisory services, additional expert content will be forthcoming to the Academy.

“The Sotera Health Academy provides proven insights from some of the industry’s foremost thought leaders,” said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Sotera Health. “Our highly qualified team of expert advisors offers an unparalleled range of experience acquired from helping thousands of healthcare companies bring their products confidently and safely to market. Our new educational platform will be critical to companies as they navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

The Sotera Health Academy’s educational platform, combined with world-class lab testing, sterilization services, and expert advisory services will help Nelson Labs, Sterigenics, and Nordion to further deliver on their mission of Safeguarding Global Health®.

To learn more about Sotera Health Academy and access the new platform, visit www.soterahealth.com/academy

