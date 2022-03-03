Outlook on the Robot Operating System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Stanley Innovation and and Husarion Among Others

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robot Operating System Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Robot Operating System Market is estimated to be USD 682.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1131.54 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.65%.
Market Dynamics
Factors to be considered for driving the market are Rising R&D funds for industry automation, increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots, and growing SME participation in developing countries are elements for the growth of robot operating systems. The insufficiency of a skilled workforce and high labor costs also drive the adoption of industrial robots across various industries worldwide: the rising e-commerce industry and growing adoption of automation in different industries and warehouses for efficient and smooth operations.
The use of robotics helps the manufacturer achieve enhanced quality and reliability in warehouse operations. Increasing demand for the robotics-as-a-service model is an opportunity for the robot operating system. Several organizations have implemented industrial robotics solutions to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency.
Although the initial cost of procuring a robot is high, it offers high productivity, efficiency, and profits once implemented. The complex design of modular robots and the high installation cost of low-volume production applications are the factors that restrain the growth of the robot operating system market - a high capital requirement for full automation. Moreover, a high level of complexity might hinder the market growth over the forecasted period. The need to safely handle industrial-grade operations is one of the challenges faced by the robot operating system market.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Robot Operating System Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, vertical, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified as Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Collaborative Robots.
- By Application, the market is classified as Pick and Place, Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, PCB Handling and ICT, Testing and Quality Inspection, Metal Stamping & Press Tending, CNC Machine Tending, Co-packing and End of Line Packaging.
- By Vertical, the market is classified as Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Group, Omron Adept Technology, Stanley Innovation, Yaskawa Motoman, KUKA AG, Husarion Inc., Clearpath Robots, Cyberbotics Ltd., Rethink Robots, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Robot Operating System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Requirement of Fund for Various Purpose
4.1.2 Rising E-Commerce Industry and Robotics Use in a Warehouse for Efficient Operation
4.1.3 Shortage f Skilled Workforce And High Labor Cost
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Complex Modular Robots and High Installation
4.2.2 High Capital Requirement
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand or Robotics as a Service Model
4.3.2 Boost in Productivity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Need to Handle Industrial Operation Safely
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Articulated Robots
6.3 SCARA Robots
6.4 Parallel Robots
6.5 Cartesian Robots
6.6 Collaborative Robots
7 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pick and Place
7.3 Plastic Injection and Blow Molding
7.4 PCB Handling and ICT
7.5 Testing and Quality Inspection
7.6 Metal Stamping and Press Tending
7.7 CNC Machine Tending
7.8 Co-packing and End of Line Packaging
8 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Electrical and Electronics
8.4 Metals and Machinery
8.5 Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals
8.6 Food and Beverages
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Others (Agriculture, Education, and Logistics and Warehouse)
9 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ABB Group
11.2 Omron Adept Technology
11.3 Stanley Innovation
11.4 Yaskawa Motoman
11.5 KUKA AG
11.6 Husarion Inc.
11.7 Clearpath Robots
11.8 Cyberbotics Ltd.
11.9 Rethink Robots
11.10 Fanuc Corporation
11.11 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
11.12 Denso Corporation
11.13 Toshiba Corporation
11.14 Panasonic Corporation
11.15 Staubli Mechatronics Company
11.16 Yamaha Robotics
11.17 Epson Robots
11.18 Comau Spa
11.19 Microsoft
11.20 Universal Robotics
11.21 iRobot Corporation
11.22 Sony
11.23 Ubiquity robots
11.24 Acutronic robotics
11.25 Fetch Robotics
12 Appendix
