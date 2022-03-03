Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

| Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2022 – 3 MARCH 2022

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name  

Jais Stampe Li Valeur


2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status 

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

b) Initial notification / Amendment  

Initial Notification


3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name 
Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
615,60405

d) Aggregated information    N/A – The acquisition relates to a single transaction

  • Aggregated volumes     405 shares
  • Price                            DKK 249,318.00

e) Date of the transaction
2022-03-03, 09:36 am CET

f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment


Attachments

Fond-RU-6-2022-uk-managers transactions Jais Valeur