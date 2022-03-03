Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2022 – 3 MARCH 2022
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Jais Stampe Li Valeur
2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S
b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Royal Unibrew A/S
b)
LEI
529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|615,60
|405
d) Aggregated information N/A – The acquisition relates to a single transaction
- Aggregated volumes 405 shares
- Price DKK 249,318.00
e) Date of the transaction
2022-03-03, 09:36 am CET
f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
