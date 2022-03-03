Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2022 – 3 MARCH 2022

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Jais Stampe Li Valeur



Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

b) Initial notification / Amendment

Initial Notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Royal Unibrew A/S



LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 615,60 405

d) Aggregated information N/A – The acquisition relates to a single transaction

Aggregated volumes 405 shares

Price DKK 249,318.00

e) Date of the transaction

2022-03-03, 09:36 am CET

f) Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

For further information on this Announcement:

Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com

