Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

| Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 7/2022 – 3 MARCH 2022

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Lars Vestergaard


2
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
Initial notification / Amendment

Initial Notification


3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
605,7668241,700

d) Aggregated information     N/A – The acquisition relates to a single transaction

 

  • Aggregated volumes      1,700 shares 
  • Price                             DKK 1,029,803.60

 

e) Date of the transaction

2022-03-03, 12:27 pm CET

f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

 

Attachment


Attachments

Fond-RU-7-2022-uk-Managers transactions Lars Vestergaard