Healthwise Expands Use of FDB’s Meducation® Solution to Enhance Patient Education

BOISE, Idaho, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise , a leader in evidence-based health education, today announced an expanded collaboration with FDB (First Databank, Inc.) , the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, to integrate simplified multilingual monographs from FDB’s Meducation® solution into Healthwise digital point-of-care and patient education solutions. This will enhance their drug reference content with increased accessibility and language offerings.



Drug reference content plays a vital role in helping patients and consumers understand more about their medications and the impact taking medications as prescribed can have on their health. With this expanded use of FDB’s drug knowledge, Meducation’s resources will enable Healthwise to offer drug monographs in additional languages, as well as additional reading levels, within their education solutions that are integrated with hospitals, health systems, electronic medical record platforms, and more. Currently, Healthwise uses FDB MedKnowledge® to provide drug-to-drug interaction checking within select patient education solutions sold in the United States and Canada.

“Healthwise chose to increase the availability of Meducation multilingual monographs within our products because their focus on lowering barriers to health education aligns directly with our mission to help people make better health decisions,” said Adam Husney, MD, CEO of Healthwise. “Meeting patients and consumers where they are—with mindfulness of the languages they speak and a focus on inclusive education—helps us better serve our clients and their populations.”

Healthwise will integrate content from Meducation into its suite of patient education solutions throughout the next two years, and clients will benefit from concise drug reference content that is produced at a 5th-grade reading level, as well as available in a variety of languages.

FDB President Bob Katter said, “FDB is excited to work with Healthwise and our mutual partners to help overcome language and health literacy barriers and to improve patients’ understanding of and adherence to medication therapies. This partnership enables us to greatly scale access to our simplified multilingual patient monograph content through Healthwise’s extensive network of health plans and providers to the benefit of millions of patients.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org. 1.800.706.9646

About First Databank

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world’s most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen . Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

