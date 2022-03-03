Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

On March 1, 2022, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share April 30, 2022 April 15, 2022 April 29, 2022 $0.035 May 31, 2022 May 17, 2022 May 31, 2022 $0.035 June 30, 2022 June 16, 2022 June 30, 2022 $0.035

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2021 stood at $4.92, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2021 of $5.03.



Net investment income (“NII”), calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, was approximately $4.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with approximately $4.0 million, or $0.08 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 amounted to approximately $10.2 million, compared with approximately $9.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows: $4.8 million from our CLO equity, and $5.3 million from our debt investments and other income

Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $5.7 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders): The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 7.7% at current cost, compared with 7.5% as of September 30, 2021. The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.1%, which was approximately the same as of September 30, 2021. The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 21.2%, compared with 19.6% as of September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a net increase in net assets resulting from operations, consisting of: NII of approximately $4.5 million; Net realized losses of approximately $3.7 million; and Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $0.7 million.



During the fourth quarter of 2021, we made investments of approximately $23.3 million, received $1.6 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments, and received $10.3 million from sales of investments.

Our weighted average credit rating was 2.1 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2021, compared with 2.0 and 2.3, respectively, as of September 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, we had three debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $1.3 million. Also, as of December 31, 2021, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $772,000.



We will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results today, Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-844-200-6205, access code number 094576. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 501865.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $495,212,632 and $407,547,351, respectively) $ 420,038,717 $ 294,674,000 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) 772,491 — Cash equivalents 9,015,700 59,137,284 Interest and distributions receivable 3,064,477 2,299,259 Securities sold not settled — 950,000 Other assets 615,109 597,238 Total assets $ 433,506,494 $ 357,657,781 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $730,361 and $1,055,065, respectively $ 63,639,864 $ 63,315,160 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,009,924 and $1,243,082, respectively 43,780,826 43,547,668 Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $2,539,305 and $0, respectively 77,960,695 — Securities purchased not settled — 23,156,556 Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 1,688,712 1,159,703 Accrued interest payable 1,216,109 478,191 Accrued expenses 625,163 573,977 Total liabilities 188,911,369 132,231,255 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9) NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 49,690,059 and 49,589,607 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 496,900 495,895 Capital in excess of par value 434,462,322 452,650,210 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (190,364,097 ) (227,719,579 ) Total net assets 244,595,125 225,426,526 Total liabilities and net assets $ 433,506,494 $ 357,657,781 Net asset value per common share $ 4.92 $ 4.55





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 17,440,229 $ 20,252,055 $ 28,000,283 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 18,691,631 15,014,000 25,244,866 Other income 1,043,153 676,450 1,694,434 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 37,175,013 35,942,505 54,939,583 From affiliated investments: Dividend income – non-cash — — 7,710,805 Interest income – debt investments — — — Total investment income from affiliated investments — — 7,710,805 Total investment income 37,175,013 35,942,505 62,650,388 EXPENSES Interest expense 10,495,897 7,878,906 9,901,426 Base Fee 6,287,173 4,525,034 6,704,467 Professional fees 1,910,390 1,545,279 1,454,942 Compensation expense 723,931 708,350 832,256 Director’s fees 490,500 441,500 417,500 Insurance 422,805 330,746 281,146 Transfer agent and custodian fees 222,581 206,686 239,323 General and administrative 521,541 591,512 829,476 Total expenses before incentive fees 21,074,818 16,228,013 20,660,536 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — — 3,511,493 Capital gains incentive fees — — — Total incentive fees — — 3,511,493 Total expenses 21,074,818 16,228,013 24,172,029 Net investment income 16,100,195 19,714,492 38,478,359 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliate/non-control investments 37,699,436 (7,029,647 ) (50,107,582 ) Affiliated investments 772,491 (2,816,790 ) (19,386,212 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments 38,471,927 (9,846,437 ) (69,493,794 ) Net realized losses: Non-affiliated/non-control investments (14,987,438 ) (8,151,553 ) (1,709,816 ) Extinguishment of debt — (5,211 ) (72,666 ) Total net realized losses (14,987,438 ) (8,156,764 ) (1,782,482 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 39,584,684 $ 1,711,291 $ (32,797,917 )







Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.81 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.03 $ (0.69 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 49,624,851 49,477,215 47,756,596





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of year $ 4.55 $ 5.12 $ 6.60 $ 7.55 $ 7.50 Net investment income(1) 0.32 0.40 0.81 0.67 0.60 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2) 0.47 (0.36 ) (1.49 ) (0.91 ) 0.25 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 0.79 0.04 (0.68 ) (0.24 ) 0.85 Distributions per share from net investment income (0.42 ) (0.61 ) (0.80 ) (0.73 ) (0.66 ) Distributions based on weighted average share impact — — — 0.01 — Tax return of capital distributions — — — (0.07 ) (0.14 ) Total distributions(3) (0.42 ) (0.61 ) (0.80 ) (0.79 ) (0.80 ) Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross — — — 0.08 — Net asset value at end of year $ 4.92 $ 4.55 $ 5.12 $ 6.60 $ 7.55 Per share market value at beginning of year $ 3.05 $ 5.44 $ 6.47 $ 5.74 $ 6.61 Per share market value at end of year $ 4.08 $ 3.05 $ 5.44 $ 6.47 $ 5.74 Total return based on Market Value(4) 47.38 % (31.75 )% (4.14 )% 26.95 % (2.01 )% Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) 17.36 % 0.82 % (10.26 )% (1.99 )% 11.33 % Shares outstanding at end of year 49,690,059 49,589,607 48,448,987 47,650,959 51,479,409 Ratios/Supplemental Data (7) Net assets at end of period (000’s) $ 244,595 $ 225,427 $ 247,999 $ 314,724 $ 388,419 Average net assets (000’s) $ 242,589 $ 192,137 $ 289,373 $ 369,258 $ 385,947 Ratio of expenses to average net assets 8.69 % 8.45 % 8.35 % 6.17 % 7.95 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets 6.64 % 10.26 % 13.30 % 9.07 % 7.96 % Portfolio turnover rate(6) 11.09 % 23.72 % 12.75 % 35.18 % 43.02 %





(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding. (2) Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share. (3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. (4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share. (5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. (6) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual cash investment sales and repayments of principal or annual cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value. (7) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017:







Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Year Ended

December 31,

2018 Year Ended

December 31,

2017 Ratio of expenses to average net assets: Expenses before incentive fees 8.69 % 8.45 % 7.14 % 4.92 % 6.95 % Net Investment Income Incentive Fees — % — % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.00 % Capital Gains Incentive Fees — % — % — % — % — % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 4.36 % 4.35 % 4.93 % 4.21 % 4.61 %





About Oxford Square Capital Corp.



Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280