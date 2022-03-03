NuEyes and ManoMotion Partner to Bring Hand Tracking & Gesture Control to the Pro 3

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of augmented reality (AR) smartglass technology, is excited to announce a partnership with ManoMotion, a global leader in hand tracking and gestures. This partnership will enable enterprise customers to rapidly develop AR applications on the NuEyes Pro3 smartglasses product line, incorporating ManoMotion's industry-leading hand tracking and gesture technology.

"We are very excited to partner with NuEyes to enable our hand tracking solution in their Pro3 system. The Pro 3 is a very innovative product and ManoMotion will enable more natural and intuitive user experiences in their AR applications," said Lars Österberg, CEO of ManoMotion.

"ManoMotion's high-performance, low-footprint hand tracking and gesture technology will enable Pro3 users to interact in AR with natural hand movements and gestures. Hand tracking is a key enabling technology to drive growth in AR applications," said Mark Greget, founder and CEO of NuEyes Technologies, Inc.

ABOUT MANOMOTION, AB

ManoMotion is the leading company in hand tracking and gesture analysis in 3D-space. Its proprietary, AI-based software uses only a standard RGB camera and runs on any smart device. ManoMotion brings unparalleled intuition in human-computer interactions (HCI), refined through 10 years of research and development in gesture technology. Manomotion's accurate and intuitive 3D gesture control enables the advanced user interaction needed for innovative and mass-market friendly AR applications in smartglass and smartphone systems.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smartglass technology company based in Orange County, California, launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained federal, state, and insurance reimbursement. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets including low vision and medical, enterprise, gaming, and entertainment. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 16 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product to market.

