STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate in the Upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

HORSHAM, Pa., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.



STRATA Skin Sciences’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 15th at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Management will also participate in 1x1 meetings throughout out the day. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment system utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and recently acquired Pharos excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents. Additionally, STRATA’s recently acquired assets related to Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear system allows the company the expand into the estimated $5.5 billion U.S. acne care market.

STRATA’s unique business model in the U.S. leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

