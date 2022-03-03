All-new 2023 Kia Sportage rewrites the rules of SUV design, arriving this Spring

English French

Completely reimagined Sportage illustrates Kia’s new design language inside and out



Built on the N3 platform, it’s longer, wider, and offers more cargo capacity, offering a more dynamic drive than ever before

A first for Sportage in Canada, HEV and PHEV powertrain options to arrive later in 2022

An integrated infotainment system packs a premium feel with the utmost convenience and comfort

The latest in safety innovation, Sportage is equipped with all of the latest Advanced Safety Driver Assistance system, including Blind View Monitoring seen on the award-winning Telluride and Sorento

Canadian MSRP starting from $28,395

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Kia Sportage is ringing in a new era for one of the brand’s most popular models, with a complete redesign that is undeniably striking. This fifth-generation model is sportier, more dynamic, more connected and more innovative than ever before. From bold lines on the exterior, to the sleek and high-tech interior and the absolute latest in safety and convenience features, the Sportage will undoubtedly continue to be a class-leading SUV that Canadians will be proud to own.



“The Sportage is entering its most exciting generation yet,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “We can’t wait for Canadians to experience this completely redesigned SUV that is not only a cut above when it comes to design, innovation and technology, but it is also an absolute thrill to drive.”

The all-new 2023 Sportage is arriving in dealerships across the country this spring.

The Most Striking Sportage Ever

This vehicle is the second to be inspired by Kia’s new design philosophy, ‘Opposites United.’ The all-new Sportage epitomizes contrast with its bold, impactful lines and assertive presence, balanced with modernity and spontaneous characteristics suitable for any road, anywhere.

The front fascia makes an impactful statement with its broad grille stretching the width of the vehicle, DRL integrated directly into the grille housing, maintaining the signature ‘Tiger Nose’ distinction

Eye-catching DRLs shaped as a boomerang coupled with the rhombus-shaped headlamp underpin the futuristic image the Sportage is commanding

Standard 17-inch alloy wheels with optional 18-inch and 19-inch alloys

Voluminous lines and a rear spoiler give the vehicle not only improved aerodynamic performance, but a muscular and confident contour encompassing the entire rear of the vehicle

Standard LED taillights with optional full-LED black bezel rear lamp that combines a dynamic notch-shaped tail lamp with a 2-strip stop lamp and turn-signal

Exclusive X-Line packages feature rugged front bumper high-gloss black outside mirror, side garnish, black skid plate molding, ladder style black roof rail and 19-inch wheel, seamlessly finding the perfect balance between sporty and rugged for a distinctively unique exterior

The all-new interior will give driver’s a unique high-tech environment that is both visually impressive, spacious and intuitive, built with both operator and passenger in mind. Key elements of the cabin include:

High console designed for user convenience with available wireless smartphone charging and ample storage area that is elevated for a more sophisticated look and feel

Seat design projects a bold, strong image with broad and firm seatback cushions and trimmed headrests for a spacious cabin feel

Quilted patterns lend to a sporty-style and refined stitching add to the refinement

Exclusive X-Line Limited model features a signature sage green colour and quilting pattern with hydrographic wood centre fascia for a bold and rugged look

Impressive 2nd row head and legroom, as well as a large improvement in cargo capacity



A Ride Designed to Conquer Any Adventure

Built on the 3rd generation “N3” platform, it’s longer, wider, and offers more cargo capacity, and is more fun to drive than ever. Features include:

Increased wheelbase of 85 mm (3.34 inches) for more interior space

With a top safety rating as its core objective, the platform features a multiple load path body and anti-collision sub-frame to disperse crash energy and enhance rigidity for increased overall safety

This platform also allows for flexibility for future eco-friendly models with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options



All-New Sportage, with All-New Powertrains

For the first-time ever, Kia is introducing three engine types that include gas, turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid options for this next-generation Sportage:

2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder 8-speed automatic transmission 187 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. torque Standard FWD, optional AWD Standard Drive Mode Select allows the driver to adjust the vehicle driving characteristics to match their preferred driving style Estimated combined (city and highway) 8.4 L/100km FWD and 9.5 L/100km AWD

1.6L Turbo Hybrid (HEV) 6-speed automatic transmission with standard Shift-by-Wire Combined output of 227 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft torque 44kW permanent magnet electric motor High-output 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery Standard AWD Arriving early summer of 2022

1.6L Turbo Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) 6-speed automatic transmission with standard Shift-by-Wire Combined output of 261 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft torque 66.9 kW permanent magnet electric motor 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery Standard AWD Arriving late summer 2022



Stay Connected with a Suite of Amenities

The new Sportage is loaded with an extensive list of available advanced technology to help drivers stay well-connected and informed:

12.3 inch colour LCD with Integrated Navigation provides a near-cinematic display and user-friendly interface

Personalized profile and system set up available, as well as Bluetooth multi-connection, making it possible to listen to music with each phone using the Bluetooth streaming function

Integrated infotainment and air conditioning control keys improve the intuitiveness and luxury of the cockpit design, that can be switched with just one touch

Available Surround View Monitor utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle

Kia Connect offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as: Connected Routing i : A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses Kia Connect cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users Connected Weather: Provides weather information across North America Advanced notifications: Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the Kia Connect app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engine SOS Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 Call Centre via the built-in Kia Connect modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle’s location On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle’s surroundings and then shares them via the Kia Connect app Final Destination Guide provides walking directions to the driver’s final destination if the vehicle is parked between 100 meters and 2 kilometers away



Like all of Kia’s models, the Sportage is no exception when it comes to being well equipped with the leading-edge technology of the brand’s Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)ii:

Standard Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with available Junction Turning capability: Helps avoid collisions with an oncoming vehicle while turning left at an intersection

Standard Driver Attention Warning (DAW) iii : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) provides a warning to the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Blind View Monitor (BVM) projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster and is activated via the turn signal in the instrument cluster when activated via the turn signal

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most vehicles and other objects approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes if necessary

Available Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collision

Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) iv : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front Available Safe Exist Assist (SEA) v : Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle

: Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle Available Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Forward/Reverse: Detects certain objects in front of and behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

The 2023 Sportage starts at $28,395 MSRP:

LX FWD $28,395 MSRP

LX AWD $30,395 MSRP

X-Line AWD $33,995 MSRP

EX AWD $35,595 MSRP

EX Premium AWD $37,595 MSRP

X-Line Limited $40,995 MSRP

For more information, visit https://www.kia.ca/sportage

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 186 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

i Available only with AVN 5.0 with Navigation.

ii These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

iii Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

iv Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

v Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one’s attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

