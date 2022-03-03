HiberCell to Present Clinical Applications of Odetiglucan and the Role of Beta-Glucan in Cancer Treatment

In-person presentation taking place Wednesday, March 9, in the session beginning at 5:00pm MST



Presentation in Trained Immunity in Disease Treatment Session at Keystone Symposia in Banff, AB, Canada

Odetiglucan in combination with pembrolizumab is currently in phase 2 clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer



NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address therapeutic resistance, cancer relapse and metastasis, announced today an in-person presentation on the clinical applications of the Company’s odetiglucan treatment for patients with metastatic and late-stage cancer at the Keystone Symposia, Myeloid Cells: From Birth to Immunity and Disease taking place March 6-9, 2022 in Banff, AB, Canada.

HiberCell’s 30-minute presentation titled “Beta Glucan in Cancer Treatment” will be the second delivered within the Trained Immunity in Disease Treatment session. The presentation will focus on the broad application of odetiglucan in combination with different therapeutic agents and across multiple tumor types.

Presentation Title: “Beta Glucan in Cancer Treatment”

Presenter: Nandita Bose, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical and Translational Medicine, HiberCell

Session: Trained Immunity in Disease Treatment

Session Date / Time: Wednesday, March 9, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM MST

Odetiglucan is a Dectin-1, pattern recognition receptor agonist that is currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab, an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy used in cancer immunotherapy, for the treatment of metastatic, hormone-refractory breast cancer patients.

All presentations from the Keystone Symposia will be available both in person and on demand through the conference website. For more information about HiberCell’s clinical trials, visit the website at www.HiberCell.com.

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutics that overcome the foundational molecular barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives. HiberCell’s approach utilizes AI/ML to integrate multi-omic and phenotypic profiles of tumors to generate insights that connect this information to clinical outcomes. By leveraging these data, HiberCell seeks to identify and validate the causal features of cancer that can potentially be targeted with their novel therapeutic candidates with the goal of addressing the most common causes of cancer mortality: resistance, relapse and metastasis. To that end, HiberCell is developing therapeutics that resolve the stress-mediated adaptive response that is essential for cancer cell survival.

