Conversica Reports Strong Business Momentum in the Automotive Industry Heading Into the 2022 NADA Show

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , the leader in Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams, announces explosive revenue growth in the automotive space under the leadership of new Vice President of Alliances, Joshua Fox. Strong market need for conversational AI—together with Fox’s strategic guidance—have helped Conversica to bolster its network of technology, services, and partners, leading to a 44% projected increase in automotive industry sales in Q1 2022, when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



Conversica has long been the most robust solution for automotive sales and services teams looking to improve engagement rates and customer relationships. In order to better serve the demand from dealerships, Conversica shifted from a direct go-to-market strategy to an indirect go-to-market strategy. This meant tightly integrating into all automotive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Dealer Management Systems (DMS) and bundling their offering with those partners. Today, Conversica has partnered and has full integrations with all major automotive CRMs and DMSs, in addition to emerging niche platforms, providing 100% support for all dealership infrastructure combinations. Conversica will join many of these partners in exhibition during the 2022 National Automobile Dealerships Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, March 10-13.

In offering Conversica’s industry-leading AI Assistants together with their solutions, partners are able to help dealerships deliver personalized engagement with customers at scale, improve experiences, and strengthen relationships to drive more revenue opportunities. After introducing Conversica AI Assistants for both sales and service into their buyer journeys, most dealers are able to see 38x returns on investment, averaging over $1.4 million in annual revenue per dealership.

Joshua Fox, Vice President of Alliances, Conversica, said, “I’m thrilled to play a key role in the exponential growth that we are seeing with our Alliance Program and the revenue and value that we provide and realize through these partnerships. Our automotive industry partners find that when they layer Conversica AI Assistants on top of their CRM and DMS solutions, it becomes a profit center for themselves and their dealership customers—driven by more meaningful, conversation-ready dialogue executed through AI.”

Joshua Fox is an avid people developer who brings to Conversica a passion for problem solving, creativity, and diversity. Before joining Conversica, Fox held senior leadership roles in some of the world's largest technology companies such as IBM, DXC, and Infosys. These roles included billion-dollar P&L business units for industry leaders in modernization, refactoring, cloud migration, and digital application transformation.

To learn more about the Conversica Alliance Program and how to become a Conversica partner, visit: www.conversica.com/become-a-partner . NADA Show attendees can meet Conversica at Booth #6242N .

About Conversica

Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success teams attract, acquire and grow customers at scale across the customer revenue lifecycle. Conversica AI Assistants serve as digital team members and autonomously engage prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action, whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Processing over a billion interactions, the Conversica Conversational AI platform integrates natural language processing (NLU & NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities to drive customer engagement across multiple digital communication channels and languages. The Conversica platform supports over 50 integrations into the most popular MAP and CRM platforms and offers an open API for custom integration.