Traction Uranium Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, announces the appointment of Lester Esteban as a Director and CEO of the Company.



Mr. Esteban is an experienced mining executive with 15 years’ experience in the mining, chemical and industrial markets. Mr. Esteban previously held roles with Univar Solutions Inc., a leading chemicals distributor, and Draeger Safety Canada Ltd., one of the world’s leading safety manufacturing companies. Mr. Esteban is currently engaged with chemical distributor, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., and serves as Student Chair of the CMP (Canadian Mineral Processors) Saskatchewan & Manitoba Regional Committee of the CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum).

Mr. Esteban has replaced Michael Malana as CEO and on the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Malana for his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Faizaan Lalani

Director

Contact

Phone: 604 425 2271

Email: info@tractionuranium.com

