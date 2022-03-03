VBL Therapeutics to Participate at March Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held on March 13 - 15, 2022 as well as at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place on March 15 - 17, 2022.



34th Annual Roth Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 9:30-9:55 AM (PT)

Fireside Chat Webcast Link

Pre-Conference Webinar Link

32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 8:40-9:10 AM (ET)

Fireside Chat Webcast Link

A link to the webcasts of both fireside chats and the Roth pre-conference webinar will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at www.vblrx.com.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL’s novel VTS™ gene-based platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs that harness the body’s innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (`ofra-vec`, or VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

CONTACT:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com